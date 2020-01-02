Left Menu
Noveto Systems to Unleash a Game Changer

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Tel Aviv
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 14:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 14:01 IST
Noveto is releasing the first part of its Chipset, driving Noveto Smart Audio®, the world's first dynamic focused sound solution, enabling to precisely generate sound to the users' ears. This marks another milestone in Noveto's engineering phase with an aim to be mass produced by 2021 either embedded by third parties or as a stand-alone peripheral sound bar.

Noveto has partnered up with Foxconn, the Global leader of advanced manufacturing to give its disruptive technology a life.

Noveto Smart Audio® technology could be easily embedded in leading consumer electronics devices be it Personal Assistants (be it by Amazon or Google), Smart TVs (such as by Samsung, Xiaomi), Monitors and Displays (such as Dell, HP), PCs & AIO (be it Lenovo, Dell, HP or others), Conference Call solutions (such as Poly's or Yamaha's) or any other appliance generating audio to the user.

Noveto is also becoming active in the world of digital signage, bringing sound to a market which until now was sound silent.

Noveto Smart Audio® proprietary smart algorithm, sophisticated beamforming technic, face detection, tracking capabilities and state of the art DSP engines, enables it to locate the position of the user's ears in space and beam acoustic energy to create tiny sound bubbles next to the user's ears. When the user's head is moving the sound bubbles will dynamically follow the user.

Noveto is controlling the acoustic waves generated from its unique device with the first ever dedicated Chipset handling numerous audio channels enabling the Noveto sound system to create full stereo, surround and 3D sound.

Noveto's technology enables sound to be dynamically steered and focused. Hence, each user in a confined space (be it a living room, conference room, vehicle or any public space) can experience hers/his own audio content without using isolating headphones or sound polluting traditional audio speakers. Noveto Smart Audio® reduces the sound pollution by 90%.

Daniel Jammer, the Chairman of Noveto, said: "The successful tape out of our first chip is a vote of confidence in our brilliant R&D team and I thank all of them for their everlasting efforts. I wish to take this opportunity to thank our partners from Foxconn for their friendship, dedication and guidance and I am certain that together we will launch a product that will hit the markets with great innovation and having a huge success."

Noveto System was Co-Founded by Tomer Shani (CEO) and Noam Babayoff and is headed by Daniel Jammer (Chairman) employing unique talents from the Israeli High-Tech industry.

Contact:
Tomer Shani, CEO
tomer.s@noveto.biz

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1060599/Noveto_Systems_Designs.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1060598/Noveto_how_it_works.jpg

