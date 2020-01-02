OPPO Announces Launch of its Upcoming New and Trendy F15 Smartphone

Adding an extra quotient of style to the New Year, OPPO will soon launch a smartphone from its popular F series in India. With the sleek and stylish F15, OPPO aims to take ahead its legacy of the F series. Popular amongst Indian consumers, F series has always provided a stellar combination of innovation, design, and technology in its price segment. Some of the recent products in the series, such as the F11 Pro and F9 Pro were commended for their elegant design, superlative camera capabilities and excellent battery life. The new F15 will further push the bar on these fronts and establish a new benchmark.

To enable customers to capture every moment with perfection, OPPO F15 will feature a powerful 48 MP AI Quad rear camera ensuring high quality pictures. The smartphone will support VOOC Flash Charge 3.0, which offers consumers 2 hour talk time within 5 minutes of charge. The sleek and trendy OPPO F15 will be powered with an upgraded In-display FingerPrint 3.0 sensor, that would not only help customers unlock their devices in 0.32s but also provide high grade security. The soon-to-be launched OPPO F15 will enable consumers to flaunt their style with its ergonomically designed body that fits in the hand and pocket easily. Redefining sleekness in smartphones to the next level, OPPO F15 has a minimalist design with just 7.9 mm thickness and weighs only 172g . Furthermore, a laser light reflection back cover adds the right glamour quotient to the perfect sleek smartphone.

Targeted at the young and trendy audience, the new OPPO F15 will embrace all the current trends and perfect design. OPPO's latest addition to the F series, with its combination of trendy and stellar features, will enable customers to flaunt their style and enjoy an immersive smartphone experience.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers superior experience of digital life through internet-optimized products that offer the best in class services. The brand started the era of Selfie beautification and has set itself apart by introducing the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature, 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a Selfie trend in the smartphone industry. In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. With more than 200 million consumers, OPPO's business has covered 40 countries and regions with 400,000 stores and has 4 R&D centers worldwide, providing excellent smartphone photography experience young people around the world. In 2018, with the launch of Find X, OPPO introduced panoramic arc design with a screen ratio of 93.8%, the largest screen-to-body ratio in the mobile phone market today. In addition to this, OPPO recently introduced SuperVOOC flash charging technology with the launch of R17 PRO and strengthened its commitment to India by setting up an R&D center in Hyderabad with a focus on enhancing the smartphone ecosystem in India.

