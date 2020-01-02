Left Menu
Development News Edition

OKEx USDT-margined Hit Record High with Over $4B USDT Trading Volumes Since Launch

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Valletta
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 20:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 20:39 IST
OKEx USDT-margined Hit Record High with Over $4B USDT Trading Volumes Since Launch

OKEx (www.okex.com), the world's largest cryptocurrency spot and futures exchange by trading volume, has launched two exciting products towards the end of last year - USDT-margined futures trading in November and perpetual swap trading in December, and received significant growth since the launches.

USDT-margined futures trading has recorded an all-time high in trading volume with over $4B USDT (record of $41,877,476,728 USDT as of 1 Jan 2020) after going live on 14 November, while USDT-perpetual swap trading has been a strong force to the derivatives market with over $100M USDT (record of $1,046,960,179 USDT as of 1 Jan 2020) trading volume upon launching on 16 December. Market reverted with prosperous feedback, which kept the crypto-ball rolling.

"This is definitely an encouraging news to start off a new year. With such a positive result from the recent USDT-margined trading launch, we are excited to not only witness the market has been evolving, but also be part of it, too. The crypto ecosystem has gone through a dramatic improvement over years, in terms of application and security. We are ready to embrace the general public and regulators, and looking forward to their acceptance for cryptocurrencies trading," said Lennix Lai, Financial Market Director of OKEx. "My team has long been committed to developing and optimizing the product portfolio of OKEx. In the road map of 2020, please again look forward to our next breakthrough of not only our products, but also the overall experience and journey we have put traders through, for example, the on-going Global Elite Trading Team Contest where traders can learn, trade and try out our new product at the same time."

OKEx presents - Global Elite Trading Team Contest and a chance to share 200,000 USDT!

After last week's leader recruitment to peruse a 10-day challenge from 6 Jan 2020, traders are now invited join an open team or a closed team via invitation codes. However, upon joining to a specific team, there is no room for team changes. Read more to learn more about the attractive rewards. There are 3 awards in total for the contest — Best Trading Team Awards, Leapfrog Awards, and Leader Rewards, winning up to 200,000 USDT.

Click here for more details & Join Now!

About OKEx

OKEx is a world-leading digital asset exchange headquartered in Malta, offering comprehensive digital asset trading services including fiat-to-token trading, spot trading, futures trading, and perpetual swap trading to traders globally with blockchain technology. Currently, the exchange offers over 400 token and futures trading pairs enabling users to optimize their strategies.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/973767/OKEx.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

40,000 landless indigenous people of Assam to get pattas

The Assam government on Thursday decided to provide land pattas deeds to more than 40,000 landless indigenous people of the state on January 28, an official said here. It was decided at a review meeting of the Revenue and Disaster Manageme...

States passing anti-CAA resolutions are misleading people:

States passing resolutions against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA are misleading people, as citizenship falls under the Centres purview, BJP working president J P Nadda said here on Thursday. The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday passed a reso...

Lucknow court grants bail to four arrested by UP police after probe into anti-CAA violence

A court here on Thursday granted bail to four people, including two students of Nadwa college, who were arrested for allegedly indulging in violence during protests against the polices crackdown on Jamia Milia Islamia students in Delhi. Add...

Shalimar Paints appoints Ashok Gupta as MD

Paint manufacturer Shalimar Paints on Thursday announced appointment of Ashok Gupta as its Managing Director. In his new role, Gupta will oversee operations of the brand, expand market outreach and bolster internal operations to further adv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020