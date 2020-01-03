Delhi's air quality improves - AQI less than 400

The air quality of the national capital improved from the 'severe' to 'very poor' category on Friday. At 9 in the morning, the overall AQI docked at 393 with PM 10 at 393 and PM 2.5 at 241. According to data provided by Centre run-System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), AQI recorded at IIT Delhi was at 393 ( 'severe' category ), Chandni Chowk 452 ( 'very poor' category) and at Mathura Road at 482 (severe category) at 9 in the morning.

On Thursday the pollution level of the national capital remained in the 'severe' category with AQI crossing 400. An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301 400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous.

In an advisory, SAFAR has advised people to avoid physical outdoor activities including morning walks. "Stop any physical activity if you feel unusual coughing, chest discomfort, breathing difficulty or fatigue," it said. It has also advised people to keep windows of their houses closed and asthmatics to keep medicines handy. (ANI)

