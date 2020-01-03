Some relief from biting cold as North India gets warmer due to easterlies

People residing in North and Central India on Friday got some respite from the biting cold as the temperature in several states increased roughly by two degrees due to the influence of strong warm moist lower level easterlies. Today at 5:30 am, the temperature was recorded at 10.2 degrees Celsius in Delhi while in Punjab's Amritsar it was 5.6 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In Rajasthan's Ganganagar, Churu and Bikaner, the temperatures were 6.4 degrees Celsius, 8.2 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius. Also, the temperature increased in Haryana today. In the morning, it was 8.6 degrees Celsius and 6.8 degrees Celsius in Ambala and Hisar.

In Uttar Pradesh also, in Bharaich the temperature went up to 14.6 degrees Celsius, Lucknow (14.6 degrees Celsius), Gorakhpur (4.4 degrees Celsius) and Sultanpur (14.2 degrees Celsius). The IMD has issued a warning of heavy rains and hailstorms in Nainital, Pithoragarh, Udham Singh Nagar, Champawat, Almora, Bageshwar for the next 48 hours from today. According to the IMD, dense to very dense fog was observed in isolated pockets over Punjab in the morning today. "Moderate Fog in isolated pockets over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, and Tripura.

The visibility in Patiala was 25 meters while in Sultanpur, Guna, Kailashahar, and Jaisalmer it was 200 meters.

