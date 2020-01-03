Left Menu
KhelPlay Rummy Introduces '2020 Welcome Bonus' for First Timers

The New Year's celebration is not over yet as 2020 is filled with exhilarating plans especially for those who are trying their hands on playing Online Rummy. KhelPlay Rummy wholeheartedly welcomes the first timers in the KhelPlay Rummy world to Win Big Like a Boss.

All those entering KhelPlay Rummy for the first time are to be treated with '2020 Welcome Bonus' of Rs. 2,020 to mark this New Year's epic beginning. One can avail this Bonus by entering KhelPlay Rummy's website or App, register with valid Email/Id and Mobile no. and Use Code: KHEL2020 to receive the bonus in their KhelPlay Rummy Account and start winning awesomazing Cash Prizes.

There have been many instances where people become sceptical in playing online card games, but KhelPlay Rummy's out of the box offers and tournaments makes sure everyone gets a piece of the pie.

A card game based completely on skillsets of drawing perfect sequences, the craze for Rummy is spreading rapidly and KhelPlay Rummy has indeed become a core of exciting Cash Games and Tourneys running on-the-go which makes it easier for players from all walks of life to enjoy, experience and earn huge numbers.

So, this New Year, just sit back, relax and visit KhelPlay Rummy App or www.khelplayrummy.com and Play Big to Win Huge.

About Khel Group:

Khel Group is a popular gaming company that offers Rummy & Fantasy games. Khel Group subsequently attracts gaming enthusiast from all age groups with high level online games. They believe in transparency, high quality, confidentiality and trusted user experience.

Khel Group offers its players every possible format of Indian Rummy games like 10 cards rummy, 13 cards rummy and 21 cards rummy. Along with rummy, they are now all set to rule the field of fantasy Cricket.

Website: https://www.khelplayrummy.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KhelplayRummy/


Media Contact:
Neha Achari
neha.achari@sachargaming.com
+91-22-62844400
Campaign Manager
Khel Group

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/718230/KhelPlay_Rummy_Logo.jpg

