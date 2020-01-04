Left Menu
Fisker Ocean Unveil for Reservation Holders at Jan. 5 Private Event: Live Stream Link Available Now

  Los Angeles
  Updated: 04-01-2020 02:08 IST
  • Created: 04-01-2020 02:08 IST
Fisker Inc.designer and manufacturer of the world's most emotion-stirring, eco-friendly electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – is giving early reservation holders an exclusive sneak peek of the Fisker Ocean all-electric luxury SUV at a private event in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Pacific. The world's most sustainable vehicle will be captured on camera for the first time ever – with a live stream sharing the moment at the following link: http://bit.ly/FiskerOceanUnveil.

"With the Fisker Ocean making its public debut at Consumer Electronics Show 2020 this coming week, we wanted to give our reservation holders a special preview to get up close to our production intent prototype right before it makes its way to Las Vegas," said Henrik Fisker, chairman and CEO of Fisker Inc. "The Fisker brand is committed to real, direct and authentic engagement and interaction with our passionate customers at every touchpoint – and we wanted to reinforce this by having them be the first people to see the actual vehicle. We're delighted that the rest of the world will be able to tune in with a live stream straight from this private event – and we look forward to fully showcasing the Fisker Ocean at CES."

About Fisker Inc.
California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world's most sustainable vehicles. The company is engaged in intensive research and development around next generation electrification technologies, including the patent pending Fisker Flexible Solid-State Battery. To learn more, visit www.FiskerInc.com and download the revolutionary new Fisker mobile app from the App Store or Google Play store.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1061136/Fisker_Ocean_Private_Event.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/626128/Fisker_Inc_Logo.jpg

