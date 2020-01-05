Left Menu
Delhi air quality remains in 'very poor' category

The overall air quality in Delhi was in the 'very poor' category on Sunday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) docking at 336, said Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

The overall air quality in Delhi was in the 'very poor' category on Sunday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) docking at 336, said Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). Major pollutants PM 2.5 at 264 and PM 10 at 260, both in 'poor category' in the Lodhi Road area, according to the AQI data.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous. The SAFAR has advised 'Sensitive Groups' to avoid all Physical activity outdoor and move activities indoors. If asthmatics then keep relief medicine handy.

"People are advised to stop outdoor activity in the early morning and after sunset times and avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. Go for a short walk instead of a jog and take more breaks. Stop any activity level if you experience any unusual coughing, chest discomfort, wheezing, breathing difficulty, or fatigue. If the room has windows, close them," it stated in its advisory. (ANI)

