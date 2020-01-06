Left Menu
Development News Edition

Huion at CES 2020: Latest Announced Graphics Tablets are Ready to Inspire Creatives

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Las Vegas
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 13:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 13:30 IST
Huion at CES 2020: Latest Announced Graphics Tablets are Ready to Inspire Creatives

Huion, the professional manufacturer of handwriting input devices, brings its latest announced graphics tablets to the world famous event, Consumer Electronics Show, where visitors can get the hands-on experience of the new products and exchange their ideas about design or drawing with people who share the common hobby or career as they do.

Pen tablet Inspiroy HS611 specially developed for the contemporary youth who pursue individuality is available in three colors, which are coral red, starry blue and space gray. In addition to a collection of colors for choice and the competitive technical specifications, HS611 is the first pen tablet in the industry that is created with a media bar integrated on the top. Users can have their mind refreshed and even get inspired by the melody played as they draw on the tablet. The volume can easily be adjusted with the touch keys on the media bar, with which users can also skip songs and switch the program running on the computer.

For those who prefer a pen display to a pen tablet, Kamvas 13, which features dual Type-C ports and also comes in three colors, can meet most requests of digital artists, especially art school students who have a limited budget for merchandise like a graphics input device. However, for professional creative workers especially interior designers, graphics tablets with a much larger panel size may do the work better and bring them more flexibility; in which case, Kamvas Pro 24 is well worth the consideration. Kamvas Pro 24, equipped with a QHD screen and 2.5K display resolution, is so far the product with the highest display resolution manufactured by Huion. Additionally, 10 press keys located on both sides of the panel can be programmed separately to realize 20 different functions. Touch bars allocated symmetrically on each side of the device are specially designed to meet the requests of both left-handed and right-handed users, which is the embodiment of Huion's mantra, to Bear User Request in Mind, Encourage User Involvement and Fulfill Targets with User-oriented Thoughts.

To unleash and share your creativity as well as learn more details about Huion products, please visit www.huion.com.

For media enquiries:

Carlos Lin
+86-18820178551

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1057383/1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1057384/2.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

China's PLA begins major military exercises in Tibet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-China says U.S. use of force aggravating Middle East tension

China criticized the United States for aggravating tension in the Middle East through its use of force in the standoff between Washington and Tehran and urged all parties to exercise restraint to ensure peace and stability.A U.S. drone stri...

Cong, AAP, Left creating unrest in country, universities: Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday condemned the attack on students and teachers in JNU and accused the Congress, AAP and left parties of creating an atmosphere of unrest in the country. I condemn the violence which took place last ...

Delhi Police commissioner must be held accountable for attacks on JNU students: Cong

The Congress on Monday demanded that Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik be held accountable for the attacks on a group of JNU students and teachers by a masked mob, saying the perpetrators of the crime must be identified within 24 hou...

Euro zone Dec business activity close to stagnation despite services bounce

Euro zone business activity remained close to stagnation at the end of last year, a survey showed on Monday, as an upturn in services activity only partially offset a continued decline in the blocs manufacturing industry. IHS Markits final ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020