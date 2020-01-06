Left Menu
Bengaluru Plays Host to Electronics and Semiconductor Technology's Global Symposium at VLSID2020 Event, Now in its 33rd Edition

  Updated: 06-01-2020 16:54 IST
The 33rd International Conference of VLSI Design and 19th International Conference on Embedded Design (VLSI 2020), a marquee electronics and semiconductor industry event, is scheduled from 4-8th January at The Leela, Bengaluru. The conference theme this year is 'Connecting Intelligent Systems to New Age Transistors' and it throws light on the next wave of innovation, new techniques and algorithms. This flagship event of VLSI and Embedded Design is bringing together key industry leaders, academic, experts and government stakeholders. Almost 1500 of delegates have registered for it with a company representation of 40%. 26 exhibitors showcased their latest products and innovations focused on finding unique solutions in AI, ML, 5G/Communication, VLSI and EDA.

The strong connection with technology and academia in the city will play a key role in augmenting this year's edition. The occasion is graced by Hon. Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan with keynote address by Baaziz Achour, SVP of Engineering, Qualcomm Technologies and Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India. One of the special guest speakers at the event is the young and dynamic parliamentarian, Tejasvi Surya, MP ( Lok Sabha), Bengaluru South.

This conference was initiated over 30 years ago with the simple idea of sensing the activities happening in India in the VLSID sector. The 5-day conference exclusively focuses on academia and students on the first 2 days. There were tutorials conducted by university professors and industry veterans, to help students understand the industry closely and experience the transformation.

Veeresh Shetty,General Chair - VLSID2020 Conference, said, "We are flagging off the decade with VLSID2020 by bringing together experts, leaders and community achievers with thought provoking sessions, sharing their knowledge and nurturing the talent."

"This conference is a big step towards providing a condusive atmosphere between the industry and academia to enable, encourage and develop innovation. It will also catapult evolution of technology to the next frontier by bringing in the best in innovation," added Sumit Goswami, General Chair - VLSID2020 Conference.

"It's all about 'Tech-knowation' and through this conference, we are creating opportunities to develop the latest in VLSI and Embedded system, know the latest challenges and results, explore new and emerging markets and plan the charter for the global VLSI & semiconductory Industry," envisioned Samuel V Dorairaj, the Organizing chair - VLSID2020 Conference.

About VLSI Conference

'International VLSI Design and Embedded Design Conference' is focusing on industry leadership, govt policies and academia researches in the field of VLSI and embedded systems. VLSI Design Conference started as a simple idea in 1985: to sense the level of VLSI activities in India with a focus on engineering education & research. Over the years, the conference has grown in all dimension with a VLSI community that includes the likes of Multinational Industries, Academic contributors and Government bodies around the globe. This conference is well backed up by sponsorship from all major VLSI and embedded houses whom you work closely with. Also this is well participated by all other industry players, industry bodies and all professors/students from key engineering schools in India and abroad. VLSI Design Conference scheduled for January 4th- 8th, 2020 started as a simple idea to sense the level of VLSI activities in India with a focus on engineering education & research. With its global footprints, VLSID is recognized as a 'Sister Conference' of the Design Automation Conference.

