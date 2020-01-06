Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Stars Group and Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians Gaming Authority Enter Agreement for Online Betting and Gaming Market Access in Michigan

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Toronto
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 18:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 18:30 IST

The Stars Group Inc. (Nasdaq: TSG) (TSX: TSGI) today announced that it entered into an agreement with the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians Gaming Authority ("Odawa") for online betting and gaming market access in the State of Michigan.

The agreement grants The Stars Group first skin market access to operate and brand real-money online betting, poker and casino in Michigan, subject to license availability, state law and regulatory approvals.

"We are excited to announce this agreement with the Odawa tribe, which further strengthens our market access as we work to continue to build our FOX Bet business into one of the leaders in the emerging U.S. online betting and gaming market," said Robin Chhabra, Chief Executive Officer, FOX Bet.

"The Tribe's partnership with The Stars Group extends beyond our reservation and places the thrill of world class sports betting and online gaming under every finger-tip sliding across a touch screen in the State of Michigan," said Fred Harrington Jr., Tribal Council, LTBB Odawa.

Under the terms of the agreement, Odawa will receive a revenue share from the operation of the applicable online offerings by The Stars Group.

About The Stars Group

The Stars Group is a provider of technology-based product offerings in the global gaming and interactive entertainment industries. Its brands have millions of registered customers globally and collectively are leaders in online and mobile betting, poker, casino and other gaming-related offerings. The Stars Group owns or licenses gaming and related consumer businesses and brands, including PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, FOX Bet, BetEasy, Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo, and Sky Poker, as well as live poker tour and event brands, including the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival and PokerStars MEGASTACK. The Stars Group is one of the world's most licensed online gaming operators with its subsidiaries collectively holding licenses or approvals in 22 jurisdictions throughout the world, including in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. The Stars Group's vision is to become the world's favorite iGaming destination and its mission is to provide its customers with winning moments.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements and Other Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can, but may not always, be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "would", "should", "believe", and similar references to future periods or the negatives of these words and expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits to be achieved as a result of the market access agreement referenced in this news release, the passage of applicable legislation related to online betting and gaming, the inclusion of applicable market access or skins in any such legislation and The Stars Group's ability to operate online betting or gaming profitably in the state, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Please refer to The Stars Group's most recent annual information form and annual and interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for more information about the factors, assumptions and risks that may apply to The Star's Group's forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date hereof, and The Stars Group undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

For investor relations and media inquiries, please contact:
Vaughan Lewis,
Senior Vice President,
Communications: ir@starsgroup.com and press@starsgroup.com

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Health News Summary: People with mental illness less likely to get cancer screening

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

British PM, Iraqi PM agree on need to de-escalate regional tensions -UK statement

Britains Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed with Iraqs Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on the need to de-escalate tensions in the region when they spoke by phone on Monday, according to a UK statement. Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander...

Germany World Cup 'ghost-goal' keeper Tilkowski dies

Berlin, Jan 6 AFP Former Germany goalkeeper Hans Tilkowski, who conceded a controversial Geoff Hurst ghost-goal at the 1966 World Cup final, has died at the age of 84, his family told AFP subsidiary SID on Monday. During the England v West ...

Modi govt faces unprecedented criticism over attacks on JNU students by masked goons

The Modi government on Monday came under massive attack from the opposition, youths, actors, activists and business tycoons over the horrifying violence on JNU students, with the Congress describing the rampage by masked goons as an exampl...

RBI buys Rs 10k cr of long-term securities, sells same amount of short-term bonds in 3rd special OMO

In the third special open market operation in as many weeks, the Reserve Bank of India RBI on Monday bought Rs 10,000 crore of three long-term securities while selling a same amount of three short-term bonds. The RBI had announced to simult...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020