D-Link Makes Intelligent Connections at CES 2020

This year at the Consumer Electronics Show, D-Link unveiled their vision of the future of Wi-Fi connectivity. By utilizing technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Mesh, 5G, and Wi-Fi 6, D-Link's latest solutions create truly intelligent connections.

The new range of mydlink cameras provides a more personalized experience with better surveillance and automation. Equipped with impressive, advanced features such as artificial intelligence capabilities and interoperability, the cameras transform smart homes into truly intelligent homes. Not only are the cameras interoperable with other devices in the mydlink ecosystem, but they also work with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, as well as conform to the ONVIF standard.

With 5G revolutionizing mobile connectivity, D-Link's newest 5G products enable users to experience incredible speeds at home, at the office and on-the-go. The DWR-2101 5G NR MiFi and DWP-1020 5G NR Outdoor Unit have been recognized as 2020 CES Innovation Award Honorees.

D-Link's latest range of mesh and Wi-Fi 6 home networking solutions provide seamless intelligent connections. Wi-Fi CERTIFIED EasyMesh™ and/or D-Link Proprietary Mesh technology ensure the whole home is covered in one seamless mesh network. Wi-Fi 6 delivers exceptional capacity, unprecedented efficiency, and wireless networks made for IoT and the Smart Home. The solutions consist of Wi-Fi CERTIFIED EasyMesh™ routers, mesh Wi-Fi extenders, Wi-Fi 6 routers and extenders, and Whole Home Wi-Fi Systems, including the 2020 IoT Breakthrough Award Winner- COVR-1902 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System.

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in connecting people, businesses, and cities with our computer networking solutions and technology. Our innovative products and services meet the needs of digital home consumers, small to medium sized businesses, enterprise environments, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer for over 30 years, D-Link has grown from a group of friends in Taiwan into a global brand with over 2,000 employees in 60 countries.

