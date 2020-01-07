Left Menu
Quectel Releases "All-in-one" LTE Cat 1 Modules at CES 2020

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a leading global supplier of cellular and GNSS modules, launched two "all-in-one" multi-mode LTE Cat 1 modules EG21-G and its Mini PCIe variant at CES 2020 today. Both modules support global 4G, 3G and 2G radio access on up to 30 bands with a single SKU. This will significantly enhance the efficiency of global IoT deployment and reduce costs.

Based on Qualcomm's MDM9x07 modem, the two Cat 1 modules are compliant with 3GPP Rel. 11 specifications and deliver maximum data rates of 10Mbps downlink and 5Mbps uplink. Both are well suited to diversified IoT applications, which require medium data rates and stable connections, such as smart metering, wearable devices, environmental monitoring, security and alarm systems. EG21-G and EG21 Mini PCIe integrate optional multi-constellation GNSS receiver (GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou/Compass, Galileo and QZSS) in order to provide faster and more accurate positioning for asset tracking and fleet management applications.

"We are glad to introduce the new EG21-G series of modules for global customers, an important addition to our best-selling LTE standard module family. The modules' 'all-in-one' feature allows customers to deploy their IoT devices globally with a single hardware design. This will significantly simplify design and testing, and save distribution costs for those partners expecting to tap global businesses," said Delbert Sun, Vice General Manager of Quectel.

The EG21-G and EG21-G Mini PCIe series have gained global carrier, regulatory and conformance certifications from Deutsche Telekom, GCF, CE, FCC, IC, Anatel, IFETEL, NCC, JATE, TELEC and RCM.

Both modules will be exhibited during CES 2020 at Quectel's booth No. 2601.

The full text is available on Quectel's website: https://www.quectel.com/infocenter/news/616.htm

About Quectel

Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 603236.SS) is the leading global supplier of cellular and GNSS modules, with a broad product portfolio covering the most recent wireless technologies of 5G, LTE/LTE-A, NB-IoT/LTE-M, UMTS/HSPA(+), GSM/GPRS and GNSS. As a professional IoT technology developer and cellular module supplier, Quectel is able to provide one-stop services for IoT cellular modules. Quectel products have been widely applied in IoT/M2M fields including smart payment, telematics and transport, smart energy, smart cities, security, wireless gateways, industry, healthcare, agriculture, and environment monitoring. For more information, visit Quectel's websiteLinkedInFacebook and Twitter.

Media Contact:
Ashley Liu
media@quectel.com

