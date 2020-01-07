Left Menu
Resonance Consultancy announces the planet's most comprehensive city performance rankings

  PR Newswire
  • |
  New York
  • |
  07-01-2020
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 18:45 IST
 Resonance Consultancy today announced the world's 100 top-performing cities in their annual World's Best Cities Report.

The Resonance Best Cities rankings quantify and benchmark the relative quality of place, reputation and competitive identity for the world's principal cities with metropolitan populations of one million or more. They are lauded as the world's most thorough city ranking, based on original methodology that analyzes key statistics as well as user-generated reviews and online activity in channels such as Google, Facebook and Instagram.

"The World's Best Cities rankings are composed of experiential factors that people consider most important in choosing a city to live and visit, as well as empirical factors that business decision-makers consider important for business or investment," says Resonance Consultancy President & CEO Chris Fair.

As a result, Resonance's Best Cities rankings don't just consider cities as places to live, work or visit—they take a more holistic approach using a wide range of factors that show positive correlations with attracting employment, investment and/or visitors—ranging from the number of culinary experiences, museums, and sights and landmarks each city offers, to the number of Global 500 corporations, direct flight connections and mentions each city has on Instagram.

Based on each city's performance in the 22 factors analyzed, these are the World's Best Cities for 2020:

1) London, England
2) New York City, USA
3) Paris, France
4) Tokyo, Japan
5) Moscow, Russia
6) Dubai, United Arab Emirates
7) Singapore, Republic of Singapore
8) Barcelona, Spain
9) Los Angeles, USA
10) Rome, Italy

The full ranking of the top 100 cities is available at ResonanceCo.com/Reports.

ABOUT RESONANCE CONSULTANCY

As leading advisors in real estate, tourism and economic development, Resonance combines business strategy and marketing creativity to shape the future of communities, cities and countries. Our services span place development strategy, place marketing, placemaking and place branding. Our team has completed more than 100 destination and development projects in 70-plus countries. We work with developers, planners, architects, DMOs and economic development agencies to create vibrant and prosperous places.

Please visit ResonanceCo.com for more.

