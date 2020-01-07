Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scala EMEA Headquarters Moves To New Sittard Office

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Sittard
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 20:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 20:42 IST
Scala EMEA Headquarters Moves To New Sittard Office

Scala today announced the opening of their new expanded EMEA headquarters in the city center of Sittard, strengthening local presence and enhancing the marketing technology company's capability to drive world class digital engagement solutions throughout Europe. Scala is part of the STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies, which is headquartered in Dayton, OH, US.

The new office is centrally located in the Netherlands, making travel to customers in continental Europe seamless. Local retail chains with Scala installations surround the new office, making the streets of Sittard the company's showroom. With the closeness of local businesses, native support staff can service existing customers more efficiently than ever before. The location of the new office solidifies Scala's efforts to drive inspired customer experiences and commitment to continued customer success and innovation in Europe. With proximity to the current Scala Sittard warehouse and logistics center, the new Scala office further integrates pan-European service delivery capabilities to better execute for the growing European customer base.

"An office space was created that is not just a workplace, but a new, expanded home for Scala EMEA operations. The digital marketing agency atmosphere inspires creative minds, driving technical specialists to keep inventing new solutions and most of all, creates a natural platform for collaboration. This abides fully to the needs of our customers, who are constantly looking for deeper innovations in the communication cycle with the objective to be as hyper targeted as possible when interacting with their customers. Our current customers, who are actively driving transformation within retail, can meet us at the new office for inspiring collaboration sessions and knowledge sharing," said Harry Horn, GM EMEA for Scala and VP Marketing Global for STRATACACHE.

About Scala
Scala solutions deliver engaging retail experiences by connecting networks of digital signs, kiosks, mobile devices, websites and Internet-connected devices. Scala, a STRATACACHE company, provides the platform for marketers, retailers and innovators to easily create and centrally manage deployment of shopping experiences while retaining the flexibility to rapidly adapt to local business conditions and preferences of customers in the store. With 30 years of experience entertaining, informing and educating audiences, Scala is well-known for its innovation and leveraging best-of-breed technologies, such as mobile and predictive analytics, to create award-winning solutions that are easy-to-use, yet infinitely customizable. With the US headquartered near Philadelphia, PA and EMEA headquartered in the Netherlands, Scala's network of partners and developers located in more than 90 countries drives more than 500,000 screens worldwide. Learn more about Scala's advanced marketing technology solutions at www.scala.com, on Twitter @ScalaInc or on Facebook.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1062710/HarryHorn_ChrisRiegel_ScalaOpening.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/457388/Scala_Logo.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. attorney general to visit Mexico next week - Mexican minister

U.S. Attorney General William Barr will visit Mexico next week, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.Ebrard was speaking at a meeting of diplomats in Mexico City....

EU'S Borrell rejects Turkish plans to send military to Libya

The European Union must work towards achieving a ceasefire in Libya, the blocs top diplomat said on Tuesday, calling on Turkey not to send military experts and technical teams to support Libyas internationally recognised government.We asked...

Scoot’s overview of 2019

For Scoot, the low-cost arm of the Singapore Airlines Group, 2019 was all about encouraging travelers to escape the ordinary and driving initiatives to enhance the customer experience.New DestinationsScoot launched a total of 11 new destina...

Reports: Panthers set to name Rhule head coach

Matt Rhule is expected to be named head coach of the Carolina Panthers. According to multiple reports Tuesday, Rhule agreed to take the job and will be introduced this week.The Panthers went 5-11 and fired head coach Ron Rivera before the 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020