Left Menu
Development News Edition

D-Link Expands mydlink Family with New Intelligent Cameras at CES

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Las Vegas
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 21:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 21:30 IST
D-Link Expands mydlink Family with New Intelligent Cameras at CES

Global Networking Company D-Link Corporation today announced its latest additions to the mydlink family at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The new mydlink cameras feature edge-based person detection with AI technology, allowing for more intelligent and personal automation and surveillance for every smart home. Not only are the cameras interoperable with other devices in the mydlink ecosystem, but they also work with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, as well as conform to the ONVIF standard. Additionally, all new cameras feature the latest industry-standard 128-bit wireless encryption, built-in Bluetooth for faster setup, cloud recording, and work with the free mydlink app for remote viewing and management.

New mydlink cameras:

DCS-8630LH and DCS-8627LHFull HD Outdoor Wi-Fi Spotlight Cameras

  • 400 lumen LED spotlight
  • Color and infra-red night vision
  • Edge-based person detection
  • IP65 weatherproof
  • Glass-break detection
  • Speaker/siren with two-way audio
  • Google Assistant/ Alexa voice commands can turn on/off spotlight and siren
  • The DCS-8630LH features built-in smart home hub with Zigbee™ Technology

DCS-8526LH – Full HD Pan/Tilt Pro Wi-Fi Camera

  • 360 degree horizontal view with 340 degree pan / 105 degree tilt
  • Auto motion tracking
  • Panorama view angle selection
  • Edge-based person detection
  • Built-in Ethernet port for wired connection
  • Physical privacy mode

DCS-8302LH – Full HD Indoor/Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera

  • Edge-based person detection
  • Splash proof indoor/outdoor design
  • Built-in Ethernet port for wired connection
  • Built-in microphone and speaker with siren

DCS-8000LHV2 Mini Full HD Wi-Fi Camera

  • Compact size 3.7 x 4.5 x 9.5 cm
  • Full HD resolution 1080p at 30 fps with 138 degree FOV
  • Edge-based person detection

Availability

DCS-8000LHV2 is currently available for purchase from D-Link resellers and distributors.
DCS-8526LH, DCS-8627LH, DCS-8630LH will be available in 2020Q1.
DCS-8302LH will be available in 2020Q2.

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in connecting people, businesses, and cities with our computer networking solutions and technology. Our innovative products and services meet the needs of digital home consumers, small to medium sized businesses, enterprise environments, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer for over 30 years, D-Link has grown from a group of friends in Taiwan into a global brand with over 2,000 employees in 60 countries.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

It has taken seven years in Nirbhaya case, guilty should be punished in six months: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that it had taken seven years in process of death warrant being issued against the convicts in the Nirbhaya case and system should be such that punishment is delivered early. The decision...

UPDATE 2-European powers condemn Turkish plans to send troops to Libya

The European Unions top diplomat and the foreign ministers of Britain, France, Germany, and Italy condemned on Tuesday Turkeys plans to send military experts and trainers to Libya, saying foreign interference there was exacerbating instabil...

UPDATE 1-Saudi minister met Trump, delivered message from crown prince

Saudi Arabias vice defense minister said on Tuesday he had met U.S. President Donald Trump and discussed joint efforts to confront regional and international challenges, at a time of heightened U.S.-Iranian tensions.Prince Khalid bin Salman...

FACTBOX-Eight legal hotspots for global LGBT+ rights in 2020

By Hugo Greenhalgh LONDON, Jan 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From Caribbean buggery laws to U.S. bathrooms, here are some of the key court cases that are likely to dominate the headlines for LGBT rights in 20201. United States - The U.S. S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020