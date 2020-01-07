E-Vision selects Evergent's Revenue and Customer Lifecycle Platform to power OTT TV service across MENA

E-Vision, a subsidiary of Etisalat Group today announced that it has selected Evergent, provider of solutions for revenue and customer lifecycle management to power its multi-country OTT TV service with its multi-tenant platform to support rollout of the E-Vision service across MENA region and Pakistan.

This partnership will enable the launch of multi-screen and multi-language OTT services quickly and cost-effectively. This complements E-Vision's existing robust content and channel licensing business, which spans Hollywood studios, Bollywood and regional Arabic productions as well as over 550+ TV channels.

E-Vision currently offers telcos, ISPs, and other OTT providers a comprehensive, secure and cost-efficient turnkey OTT platform for linear TV and VOD services. The cost of infrastructure, innovation, video processing, monitoring, software integrations, software lifecycles and analytics is shared across all service providers using the service, providing E-vision's customers with a predictable cost base linked to revenue growth.

Humaid Sahoo, CEO, E-Vision said: "As we transition into a digital future it was integral to enable next-generation OTT services that can be leveraged by operators across countries in MENA and Pakistan. With E-Vision's service being enabled by Evergent's multi-tenant platform it helped achieve our vision to enable such an advanced service for all our customers and launch a multi-country OTT service on one platform. Evergent's agile approach to our platform allowed us to meet our varying requirements, support the consumer's buying journey and monetise each country's business models."

Vijay Sajja, Evergent founder and CEO said: "We are excited to support E-Vision in expanding their relationships with operators and leveraging the robust, scalable and proven capabilities within our platform. As E-Vision rolls out its service to operators in multiple countries, our multi-tenant platform will enable cost-efficiencies and preserve time-to-market with a cloud-based solution that can be configured to support each country's monetisation and customer buyer-journey requirements with ease."

Evergent already powers a number of worldwide media and entertainment providers and will enable E-Vision to offer operators in each country a monetisation model for their digital services through a multi-tenant platform that enables subscriber management and country-specific products, packages and billing models by country – including language and currency.

To enable time to market with a robust and scalable solution, Evergent is pre-integrated with Synamedia's Infinite platform that provides the video platform to E-Vision.

Evergent's platform enables E-Vision to monetise its OTT service via a single platform available to operators in multiple countries, including the creation of operator and country-specific pricing packages, promotions, and bundles. The platform, which can introduce new features in an agile manner provides several out-of-the-box capabilities to rapidly create, adapt and evolve the customer-buyer journey with flexible payment options as operators roll out the service to their consumers.

About Evergent

Evergent's market-leading Integrated Revenue and Customer Lifecycle Management platform helps the world's leading communication, media, and entertainment companies reduce time to market for products and services, simplify complex monetisation models, and run back office processes more efficiently. Evergent's customers include leading carriers such as AT&T, Airtel, SingTel and Etisalat, and leading media companies such as FOX and Sony Entertainment Television. Evergent is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, and has offices in San Diego and Los Angeles and internationally in Australia, Canada, India, Japan, and Singapore.

About E-Vision

E-Vision, a wholly owned subsidiary of Etisalat, is a pioneer and trusted content aggregator in the region providing a comprehensive turnkey solution for content acquisition and management for IPTV platforms and multi-screen (OTT). E-Vision currently operates in the UAE, KSA, Egypt and Pakistan. Over the years, E-Vision has developed winning solutions, and capabilities to meet business partners in the field of TV channels licensing, video-on-demand acquisition, content strategy, video OTT solutions, 4K, hospitality and advertising.

For about two decades, E-Vision has partnered with the biggest names in the industry worldwide, and secured content for multiple Pay TV and OTT services from major Hollywood Studios, Bollywood and the latest Arabic productions as well as leading TV channel providers from around the globe.

