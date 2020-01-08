Left Menu
Rugged to Its Core - the New Cat® S32 Smartphone

Cat® phones introduces the Cat S32, a tough and resilient smartphone packed with features for harsh or outdoor environments. The new addition to the range benefits from Cat phones' heritage and a decade of research and development in the design of rugged phones, bringing unrivalled toughness to a more affordable price point.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8672451-new-cat-s32-smartphone/

The Cat S32 is the latest device in the core Cat phones portfolio, perfect for anyone who needs a phone to survive in extreme environments, for work or leisure. The new Cat S32 offers key features that customers in this segment truly value, especially a long battery life, market-leading rugged credentials, and a large and bright display.

Cat phones customers need a phone they can rely on, which is why the Cat S32 is designed to keep working for you. It has a big 4,200mAh battery, encased in a rugged body that is certified to IP68 dust proof and waterproof, tested to up to 1.5 meters of water for 35 minutes. It has also undergone our rigorous and repeated drop testing from 1.8m onto steel, including multiple drops onto every side and corner, as well as MIL SPEC 810G tests that ensure the phone can handle the elements in any environment. Like all Cat smartphones in the range, it's put through vibration and tumble tests, salt mist conditions, and it's built to operate in high and low extremes of temperature and to survive thermal shocks. Take it with you everywhere, stay connected, and get more done.

"The Cat S32 is an incredibly tough device and a fantastic addition to our refreshed line-up of Cat smartphones, alongside the exceptionally thin-but-rugged Cat S52, giving our customers a real choice of products depending on the features they value most. In this generation of products we've upgraded and improved every feature while ensuring that the core Cat phones rugged credentials – reliably waterproof, dustproof, and built to survive drops – remain the focus," said Peter Cunningham, VP Product Portfolio at Bullitt Group.

Rugged to its core, the Cat S32's bright 5.5" HD+ 18x9 display is protected by scratch resistant DragonTrail Pro Glass and can be read in bright sunlight, with a touch screen that can be controlled with wet fingers or when wearing gloves.

Key Specifications

  • Powerful 4,200mAh battery
  • Water / Dust proof (IP68), Drop tested to 1.8M onto steel, MIL SPEC 810G, DragonTrail Pro glass
  • Waterproof Smartphone – up to 1.5 meters for 35 minutes
  • 5.5" HD+ 18x9 display optimised for outdoor use with a touchscreen that can be used with wet fingers or when wearing gloves
  • Android 10 (with upgrade to 11)
  • 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, Expandable Storage (microSD™)
  • Mediatek Helio A20 MT 6761D chipset, 1.8GHz quad-core processor
  • 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
  • LTE Cat 6, VoLTE, VoWiFi
  • Textured, extra grip design
  • Programmable Shortcut Key useful for Push to Talk (PTT), SOS (Lone worker app), or to easily launch its torch or camera
  • Bluetooth 5.0, NFC
  • 3.5mm audio jack
  • Curated apps and content catalogue
  • Dual SIM – Nano SIM + microSD™
  • 2-year warranty

The Cat® S32 smartphone has an MSRP of €299 and will be available to buy via www.catphones.com and multiple retailers and operators.

About Cat devices and accessories:

The Cat brand stands for trustworthiness, durability, reliability and quality. The Cat DNA is found in every Cat mobile phone and accessory offered by Bullitt Mobile Ltd. and provides boundless experience with robust mobility.

To find out more about what Cat phones and accessories are made of, visit www.catphones.com.

About Bullitt Group

Bullitt Group helps global brands extend their product portfolios into new categories, particularly in the connected devices market. We design, manufacture, market and sell products under license for our brand partners.

Since its formation in 2009, Bullitt Group has designed, manufactured and distributed millions of mobile phones, audio products, other connected devices and related peripherals to more than 70 countries across the globe.

Bullitt is the global licensee for Cat (Caterpillar Inc.) and Land Rover for mobile phones and related peripherals.

Bullitt Group's Head Office is in Reading, England with additional office locations in Taipei (Taiwan), Shenzhen (China) and Singapore.

www.bullitt-group.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1061107/Cat_S32.jpgVideo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1061111/Cat_S32_smartphone.mp4

