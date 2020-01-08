Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leading the Future of Fitness Tech and Wearables, Huami Amazfit Stuns with 6 Innovative Products Across 3 Verticals Unveiled at CES 2020

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Las Vegas
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 09:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 09:52 IST
Leading the Future of Fitness Tech and Wearables, Huami Amazfit Stuns with 6 Innovative Products Across 3 Verticals Unveiled at CES 2020

 Huami (NYSE: HMI), one of the world's largest wearable technology companies, wowed industry and consumers at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES 2020) in Las Vegas by unveiling six new products spanning three verticals: the futuristic immersive fitness and category-redefining Amazfit HomeStudio; foldable treadmill Amazfit AirRun[1]; the true wireless stereo (TWS) fitness earphones with Clip-to-Go design, Amazfit PowerBuds; the sleep-comfort and health monitoring Amazfit ZenBuds; the newly released outdoor adventurer's watch Amazfit T-Rex, the new among the seven series in the brand's smartwatch portfolio; and an upgraded edition of Amazfit Bip S.

In recognition of these ground-breaking innovations and Amazfit's leadership in smart wearables, Huami Amazfit received two top awards from IDG (International Data Group)[2]: "the Most Noteworthy Smart Wearable Innovation Enterprise" for its industry-leading innovations and "Best TWS Fitness Earphones" for the newly announced Amazfit PowerBuds.

Mr. Wang Huang, the company's Founder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, said, "By expanding our health and fitness technology expertise beyond smartwatches and fitness bands to include immersive treadmills and earbuds, Amazfit is presenting a vision of the future of fitness in the coming decade and demonstrating how health and technology can come together in 2020 and beyond."

Known for its professional, stylish smart wearables, Huami Amazfit is aiming to bring innovations to the users worldwide, in the spirit of its slogan "LEAP OVER LIMITS." Driven by the company's mission, "Connect Health with Technology", Huami is committed to establishing a global healthcare ecosystem, while being the most trusted health and fitness partner for its users.

For press kit and high-resolution product images, please download from: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1dz2DdkDECoHQtdX_dKISdWtWV7yCYHOK

[1] NOTE: "Amazfit AirRun"treadmill is a different product from"AirRun".

[2] Founded in 1964, IDG is a well-respected veteran in the technology industry and the world's leading technology media, data and marketing services company.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1063171/Mr__Huang_Wang.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Verhaeghe hat trick highlights Lightning rout of Canucks

Six different players scored in Tampa Bays six-goal second period, Carter Verhaeghe tallied his first career hat trick and the Lightning routed the visiting Vancouver Canucks 9-2 on Tuesday night. Tampa Bay tied its franchise record for goa...

Iranian official: All on board Ukrainian plane killed

Tehran, Jan 8 AP A Ukrainian airplane carrying at least 170 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehrans main airport, killing all onboard, state TV reported. The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airpor...

India advises its nationals to 'avoid non-essential travel to Iraq'

Hours after missile attacks targetted two military bases in Iraq, India on Wednesday issued a travel advisory for its nationals, advising them to avoid all non-essential travel to the Middle East country, in view of the prevailing situation...

DGCA asks airlines to be vigilant in airspace over Iran, Iraq, Gulf of Oman, waters of Persian Gulf

The DGCA on Wednesday asked Indian airline companies to remain vigilant and take all precautions in airspace over Iran, Iraq, Gulf of Oman and waters of Persian Gulf, hours after a Ukrainian International airlines carrying 180 passengers cr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020