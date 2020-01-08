Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tukatech Makes a Memorable 25th Anniversary Gift to the Fashion Industry

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 17:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 17:30 IST
Tukatech Makes a Memorable 25th Anniversary Gift to the Fashion Industry

Tukatech kicks off their 25th anniversary celebration with a gift to their partners and customers: TUKA-APM (Automatic Pattern Making) added to their TUKAcad system at no charge.

TUKA-APM is the fashion industry's first fully automated pattern making and grading software, connected to the TUKAcad pattern making and grading solution. With TUKA-APM, a person of any skill level can complete a graded pattern in seconds. Simply fill out the measurement chart to generate a 2D CAD pattern including grading. This pattern is then pushed to TUKAmark to create a costing marker.

"Since 1995 we have stayed focused on simplifying apparel product development processes. There is no better way to start 2020 than with a 'thank you' to our loyal customers who have supported us and are the reason we've been profitable over the last 25 years." Listen to Ram Sareen explain why he decided to gift TUKA-APM to his current customers. https://youtu.be/Di6_RgrBs_k

TUKA-APM is available by cloud subscription via TUKAweb. Existing TUKAcad users with a dongle key will be able to switch to a cloud license in order to add TUKA-APM to their TUKAcad software. New TUKAcad users can begin a TUKAcad subscription via TUKAweb with TUKA-APM added on.

About Tukatech - Tukatech was founded in 1995 with the objective to have pattern makers create patterns digitally on the computer. On their silver anniversary, Tukatech is an influential fashion technology company known worldwide for innovative solutions and superior technical support. They are the industry's leading provider of fashion software and machinery for product development, cloud collaboration, and garment manufacturing.

For more information visit: https://tukatech.com/

Contact:
tukateam@tukatech.com

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

\R Iraq president denounces Iran missile strikes. (AFP) ZHZH ZH

R Iraq president denounces Iran missile strikes. AFP ZHZH ZH...

Japanese billionaire Maezawa in $9 mln 'social experiment' giveaway

Japanese fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa is giving away 9 million to his Twitter followers in what he says is a social experiment to see if the payment boosts their happiness. Maezawa will give 1 million yen 9,000 to 1,000 followers selected ...

Kuwait denies US troop pullout, says news agency hacked

Kuwait on Wednesday denied reports that the United States had decided to withdraw its troops from the Gulf state, saying the Twitter account of its official news agency had been hacked. The state-run Kuwait News Agency tweeted that the Kuwa...

HC raps Maha government for inaction against officials in scam

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday slammed the Maharashtra government over its inaction against bureaucrats and others in an alleged Rs 6,000 crore scam of tribal welfare funds and said irrespective of ideologies officials shield members of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020