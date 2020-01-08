Left Menu
Development News Edition

Navigating Sales Cycles in Uncertain Times

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Santa Clara
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 17:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 17:42 IST

 Headliner Renee Joseph, Vice President, Global Customer and Sales Enablement, Johnson Controls, will lead a session on Driving Revenue and Succeeding Amidst Accelerating Cycles and Escalating Competition, at the Sales Team Accelerator Retreat: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange.

The event will take place from March 2-4, 2020, at the Pointe Hilton Squaw Peak Resort in Phoenix. To register for the Sales Team Accelerator Retreat: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange or to view the event agenda and other information, please visit: www.frost.com/star. For more information, please email events.us@frost.com.

Joseph will explain why succeeding in today's social, political and economic environment calls for strong and impactful leadership. She will share an approach coined, "Four Keys to Navigating in Uncertain Times," that includes practical techniques for leading sales teams and delivering outcomes during turbulent times. She also will provide examples of real-world lessons learned and strategies for success.

Joseph is responsible for driving channel growth across the Johnson Controls Building Technologies & Solutions $12 billion product portfolio. This includes responsibility for developing and executing the global investments roadmap required to build channel sales capabilities, ease of doing business experience and customer loyalty.

Rob Beattie, Sales Director, Customer Growth & Retention Lead, Thomson Reuters, will lead a session on Engaging the Enterprise: Storytelling with Data. He will explain why the current availability of data points on prospects and customers provides unprecedented opportunities to engage them and foster sales. He will provide:

  • Real-world insight into deploying analytical-driven data to your sales team
  • Strategies and best practices to engage your team
  • Critical factors and pitfalls to be aware of from someone who has done it

This interactive and highly collaborative business-to-business event will offer sales leaders, managers, star performers and operations executives the opportunity to discuss and develop solutions for today's critical sales issues. Don't miss out on this chance to fuel your organization's growth through sales.

About Frost & Sullivan
Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

Contact:
Francesca Valente
Corporate Communications – Americas
P: +1 210 348 1012
E: francesca.valente@frost.com
http://www.frost.com

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Western powers condemn Iran attack targeting US troops

Paris, Jan 8 AFP Western powers on Wednesday condemned Irans missile attack on Iraqi bases housing US and other foreign troops, urging an end to the escalating crisis. Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles in the early hours of We...

After slapping incident, pope kisses nun who vows not to bite

Pope Francis, who last month angrily slapped the hand of a woman who yanked him toward her, gave a light-hearted reaction more typical of his papacy on Wednesday when a nun asked him for a kiss. He said yes, although only after she promised...

Nissan ex-chair appears for 1st time in public after escape

Beirut, Jan 8 AP Nissans fugitive ex-chair Carlos Ghosn appeared in public in Lebanon on Wednesday for the first time since fleeing Japan last month ahead of his trial for alleged financial misconduct. Ghosn arrived at the press syndicate i...

Govt reaches out to interfaith delegation; apprises it on CAA

The government on Wednesday apprised an interfaith delegation about various aspects of the new citizenship law, which has been opposed by students of many universities and some sections of people, and conveyed that the legislation has nothi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020