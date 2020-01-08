Left Menu
Development News Edition

D-Link Presents the Future of Wi-Fi Connectivity with Mesh and Wi-Fi 6 Solutions at CES 2020

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Las Vegas
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 21:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 21:30 IST

 D-Link announces new mesh Wi-Fi solutions including Wi-Fi CERTIFIED EasyMesh™ products, and Wi-Fi 6 products for consumers who demand more bandwidth, greater coverage, and seamless intelligent connections. Their new mesh networking solutions enable truly intelligent home networking experiences with one seamless mesh network that covers the whole home. D-Link's new Wi-Fi 6 products feature exceptional capacity, efficiency, and speed. All new mesh and Wi-Fi 6 solutions support the latest industry-standard 128-bit wireless encryption, including several which are Wi-Fi CERTIFIED WPA3™. All mesh Wi-Fi systems and routers feature enhanced profile-based parental controls as well as work with the D-Link Wi-Fi App, the Google Assistant, and Alexa.

The new range of mesh solutions consist of:

COVR-1902 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System

  • 2020 IoT Breakthrough Award Winner
  • 2-pack dual-band AC1900 with coverage up to 550 square meters/ 6,000 square feet
  • Supports wired Ethernet backhaul
  • Industry-standard mesh technology
  • 4 Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports and 1 Gigabit Ethernet WAN port per unit
  • Expandable solution
  • Built-in Ookla™ Internet test

DIR-1750 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi Gigabit Router

  • Dual-band AC1750 with MU-MIMO
  • Wi-Fi CERTIFIED EasyMesh™
  • Wi-Fi CERTIFIED WPA3™
  • Supports IPv6

DIR-1950 MU-MIMO Gigabit Wi-Fi Router

  • Dual-band AC1900 with MU-MIMO
  • Wi-Fi CERTIFIED EasyMesh™
  • Wi-Fi CERTIFIED WPA3™
  • Supports IPv6

DAP-1755 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender

  • Dual-band AC1750 with MU-MIMO
  • Gigabit Ethernet port supporting wired mesh backhaul
  • Industry-standard mesh technology
  • LED signal strength indicators

DAP-1955 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender

  • Dual-band AC1900 with MU-MIMO
  • Gigabit Ethernet port supporting wired mesh backhaul
  • Industry-standard mesh technology
  • LED signal strength indicators

The new range of Wi-Fi 6 solutions consist of:

DIR-X1560 Smart Wi-Fi 6 Router

  • Dual-band AX1500 with OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology
  • Up to 4 simultaneous streams
  • Triple-core processor
  • Latest industry-standard 128-bit wireless encryption
  • Built-in Ookla Internet test

DIR-X1860 Smart Wi-Fi 6 Router

  • Dual-band AX1800 with OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology
  • Up to 4 simultaneous streams
  • Supports BSS Coloring
  • Dual-core processor
  • Latest industry-standard 128-bit wireless encryption
  • Built-in Ookla Internet test

DIR-X2460 Smart Wi-Fi 6 Router

  • Dual-band AX2400 with OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology
  • Up to 4 simultaneous streams
  • Supports BSS Coloring
  • Dual-core processor
  • Latest industry-standard 128-bit wireless encryption
  • Built-in Ookla Internet test

DIR-X5460 Smart Wi-Fi 6 Router

  • Dual-band AX5400 with OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology
  • Up to 4 simultaneous streams
  • Supports BSS Coloring
  • Triple-core processor
  • 4 High-gain antennas and power amplifier
  • Latest industry-standard 128-bit wireless encryption
  • Built-in Ookla Internet test

DAP-X1870 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Range Extender

  • Dual-band AX1800 with MU-MIMO
  • Gigabit Ethernet port supporting wired mesh backhaul
  • Industry-standard mesh technology
  • LED signal strength indicators

COVR-X1870 Whole Home Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System

  • 2-pack dual band AX1800 with coverage up to 550 square meters/ 6,000 square feet
  • Supports wired Ethernet backhaul
  • Industry-standard mesh technology
  • 4 Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports and 1 Gigabit Ethernet WAN port per unit
  • Expandable solution
  • Built-in Ookla Internet test

Availability

The DIR-1750 and DIR-1950 are currently available for purchase from D-Link resellers and distributors.

Wi-Fi CERTIFIED EasyMesh™ is a trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®
Wi-Fi CERTIFIED WPA3™ is a trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in connecting people, businesses, and cities with our computer networking solutions and technology. Our innovative products and services meet the needs of digital home consumers, small to medium sized businesses, enterprise environments, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer for over 30 years, D-Link has grown from a group of friends in Taiwan into a global brand with over 2,000 employees in 60 countries.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-Former Nissan boss Ghosn points the finger at news conference

Fugitive former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn said that he was brought down by a plot cooked up at the company, some of whose executives he named at a news conference in Beirut on Wednesday. Ghosn fled to Beirut last month from Tokyo, where he ...

Tokyo prosecutors say no conspiracy with Nissan, Ghosn failed to justify his acts

Tokyo prosecutors struck back at ousted Nissan Motor boss Carlos Ghosn on Thursday, saying his allegations of a conspiracy between prosecutors and the automaker were false and that he had failed to justify his acts.Carlos Ghosn fled from Ja...

Protectionism is not best way to ensure prosperity of all: Singaporean minister

Protectionism and import substitutions are not the best ways to ensure the prosperity of all, especially the poorest of the poor, but keeping the economy open to the world is, senior Singaporean minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam has said. Cit...

Denmark to move some of its troops from Iraq to Kuwait

Denmark will temporarily move some of its military personnel based at the Iraqi al-Asad base and in Baghdad to Kuwait due to security concerns in the wake of an Iranian missile attack on the airbase early on Wednesday.Prime Minister Mette F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020