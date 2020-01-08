D-Link Presents the Future of Wi-Fi Connectivity with Mesh and Wi-Fi 6 Solutions at CES 2020

D-Link announces new mesh Wi-Fi solutions including Wi-Fi CERTIFIED EasyMesh™ products, and Wi-Fi 6 products for consumers who demand more bandwidth, greater coverage, and seamless intelligent connections. Their new mesh networking solutions enable truly intelligent home networking experiences with one seamless mesh network that covers the whole home. D-Link's new Wi-Fi 6 products feature exceptional capacity, efficiency, and speed. All new mesh and Wi-Fi 6 solutions support the latest industry-standard 128-bit wireless encryption, including several which are Wi-Fi CERTIFIED WPA3™. All mesh Wi-Fi systems and routers feature enhanced profile-based parental controls as well as work with the D-Link Wi-Fi App, the Google Assistant, and Alexa.

The new range of mesh solutions consist of:

COVR-1902 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System

2020 IoT Breakthrough Award Winner

2-pack dual-band AC1900 with coverage up to 550 square meters/ 6,000 square feet

Supports wired Ethernet backhaul

Industry-standard mesh technology

4 Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports and 1 Gigabit Ethernet WAN port per unit

Expandable solution

Built-in Ookla™ Internet test

DIR-1750 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi Gigabit Router

Dual-band AC1750 with MU-MIMO

Wi-Fi CERTIFIED EasyMesh™

Wi-Fi CERTIFIED WPA3™

Supports IPv6

DIR-1950 MU-MIMO Gigabit Wi-Fi Router

Dual-band AC1900 with MU-MIMO

Wi-Fi CERTIFIED EasyMesh™

Wi-Fi CERTIFIED WPA3™

Supports IPv6

DAP-1755 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender

Dual-band AC1750 with MU-MIMO

Gigabit Ethernet port supporting wired mesh backhaul

Industry-standard mesh technology

LED signal strength indicators

DAP-1955 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender

Dual-band AC1900 with MU-MIMO

Gigabit Ethernet port supporting wired mesh backhaul

Industry-standard mesh technology

LED signal strength indicators

The new range of Wi-Fi 6 solutions consist of:

DIR-X1560 Smart Wi-Fi 6 Router

Dual-band AX1500 with OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology

Up to 4 simultaneous streams

Triple-core processor

Latest industry-standard 128-bit wireless encryption

Built-in Ookla Internet test

DIR-X1860 Smart Wi-Fi 6 Router

Dual-band AX1800 with OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology

Up to 4 simultaneous streams

Supports BSS Coloring

Dual-core processor

Latest industry-standard 128-bit wireless encryption

Built-in Ookla Internet test

DIR-X2460 Smart Wi-Fi 6 Router

Dual-band AX2400 with OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology

Up to 4 simultaneous streams

Supports BSS Coloring

Dual-core processor

Latest industry-standard 128-bit wireless encryption

Built-in Ookla Internet test

DIR-X5460 Smart Wi-Fi 6 Router

Dual-band AX5400 with OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology

Up to 4 simultaneous streams

Supports BSS Coloring

Triple-core processor

4 High-gain antennas and power amplifier

Latest industry-standard 128-bit wireless encryption

Built-in Ookla Internet test

DAP-X1870 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Range Extender

Dual-band AX1800 with MU-MIMO

Gigabit Ethernet port supporting wired mesh backhaul

Industry-standard mesh technology

LED signal strength indicators

COVR-X1870 Whole Home Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System

2-pack dual band AX1800 with coverage up to 550 square meters/ 6,000 square feet

Supports wired Ethernet backhaul

Industry-standard mesh technology

4 Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports and 1 Gigabit Ethernet WAN port per unit

Expandable solution

Built-in Ookla Internet test

Availability

The DIR-1750 and DIR-1950 are currently available for purchase from D-Link resellers and distributors.

Wi-Fi CERTIFIED EasyMesh™ is a trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®

Wi-Fi CERTIFIED WPA3™ is a trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in connecting people, businesses, and cities with our computer networking solutions and technology. Our innovative products and services meet the needs of digital home consumers, small to medium sized businesses, enterprise environments, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer for over 30 years, D-Link has grown from a group of friends in Taiwan into a global brand with over 2,000 employees in 60 countries.

