Announcing the UFTAA and Donuts Inc. Partnership

Donuts Inc. and the United Federation of Travel Agents' Associations (UFTAA) are excited to announce a new partnership to include the .Travel domain extension as an additional benefit for its members and the industry. UFTAA members can now secure and use .Travel domain extensions for a significant, "members-only" multi-year discount. As part of its mission, UFTAA works to globally to enhance the interests and image of their members. Travel agencies and tour operators using .Travel domain names enhance their digital identity to attract more customers to their online destination.

"We are delighted to partner with UFTAA, a leading global travel agent association's Federation. UFTAA goes beyond to support industry stake holders as well. UFTAA responded excitedly about the benefits that .Travel domain names bring to UFTAA members to truly stand out 'online' in this massive and growing industry," said Trang Nguyen, Vice President Business Development for Donuts Inc. "It is more important than ever for travel agencies to have a strong, persuasive online presence. Using a .Travel domain name clearly distinguishes travel businesses when customers are using Google and other search engines for their travel solutions."

"In the fast growing and rapidly evolving environment of travel & tourism industry and its approaches, globally, many organizations have undertaken an aggressive run up to gain greater visibility. .Travel will certainly be an advantage to support an identity of specialization and focus," said Sunil Kumar, President of UFTAA. "UFTAA is pleased to associate with .Travel in our most ambitious objective to lead the global tourism connect and support members with a very special status. And this comes via UFTAA to our members as a very special offer," he added.

About Donuts Inc. and Travel Domains

.Travel and the travel top-level domains are owned by Donuts Inc., the world's largest global registry of new top-level domains (TLDs). Donuts simplifies and connects a fragmented online world with domain names and related technologies that allow people and businesses to build, market and own their digital identities. In addition to our travel-related TLDs, Donuts offers a wide variety of clear and meaningful names for use as business identifiers (such as .ltd, .company), navigation (such as .careers, .support), in vertical markets (such as .photography, .cafe, or .builders) or in broad-based generics (such as .social, .world or .live).

To learn more please visit www.donuts.domains.

Contact Information:

Name: Rob Toledo, Senior Director of Marketing
Phone: +1 (425) 298-2200
Email: media@donuts.email

About UFTAA

As a globally acknowledged Travel & Tourism Federation that commenced during 1966, UFTAA is the longest established negotiating partner with the leading travel and tourism organisations in the world. Of a special importance is the close co-operation with IATA, representing the interest of travel agents. UFTAA had partnered in IATA-UFTAA Training Programme. UFTAA represents the industry in the IATA's PAPGJC – Passenger Agency Program Global Joint Council. UFTAA has been a long standing member of UNWTO as well and is well known for the UFTAA Travel & Tourism presentations that are done, globally at leading industry events and conferences. UFTAA's focus is on our Global Tourism Connect to help create rewarding partnerships. UFTAA today is spread in over 75 countries of the world and the growth is unstoppable.

To learn more please visit www.UFTAA.travel.

Contact Information:

Name: Sunil Kumar R, President
Phone: +91 98480 24445
Email: president@uftaa.org, sunilkindia@gmail.com
Skype: sunil.rumalla

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/600638/donuts_inc_Logo.jpg

