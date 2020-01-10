Left Menu
Abracon Acquires ILSI America LLC

Abracon, LLC (Abracon), a leading global manufacturer of frequency control, timing, synchronization, RF, connectivity, and power component solutions, announces the successful acquisition of ILSI America LLC, a privately held market leader of frequency control devices, and its subsidiaries on Dec. 23, 2019.

Abracon will continue supporting the ILSI, MMD, Ecliptek and Oscilent brands for new and existing customers. The ILSI America product portfolio complements Abracon's existing product offerings and provides Abracon's global customer base with a broader range of solutions.

"The acquisition supports Abracon's strategy to continue expanding its presence as a leader in the timing and synchronization market," said Abracon CEO Michael Calabria. "ILSI America brings a strong brand recognition and an excellent reputation for service in the electronics industry."

ILSI America is headquartered in Reno, Nevada, with locations in Southern California, Beijing and Hong Kong. The company is recognized as a flexible and responsive organization that provides turnkey supply chain management solutions, programming services and engineering support.

Abracon and ILSI America share a commitment to applied innovation, agile support and service quality. The two companies will merge business operations under Abracon, LLC to better serve customer and channel partner needs.

"We are very excited to be joining the Abracon family," said ILSI President Gary Schmidt. "The organizational strength and sales channel presence of Abracon will broaden our exposure and allow the ILSI, MMD, Ecliptek and Oscilent brands to flourish in the market."

Gary Schmidt will continue serving in an executive role and will report to Michael Calabria. The integration has a March 2020 target completion date, and the ILSI America brands will then become available through Abracon's global distribution network.

The acquisition marks Abracon's first-ever corporate extension.

About ILSI America

ILSI America was founded in 1987 with a mission to become a world class supplier of frequency control products. Through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, ILSI America is now a global leader in the design, manufacturing, and supply of a broad range of components, across four brands –ILSI, MMD, Ecliptek, and Oscilent. ILSI America fulfills a wide scope of requirements that meet the strict standard of both OEM and CEM customers across many vertical markets via the following products: quartz crystals, crystal oscillators, MEMS oscillators, TCXOs, VCXOs, OCXO, filters, and resonators. 

About Abracon

Founded in 1992, and headquartered in Spicewood, Texas, Abracon is a leading global manufacturer of passive and electromechanical timing, synchronization, power, connectivity and RF solutions. Abracon offers a wide selection of quartz timing crystals and oscillators, MEMS oscillators, real time clocks (RTC), Bluetooth modules, ceramic resonators, SAW filters and resonators, power and RF inductors, transformers, RJ45s and RF antennas and wireless charging coils. The company is ISO9001-2015 certified with design & application engineering resources in Texas and sales offices in: North Central, Northeast, Southeast, West Coast US and Argentina, Australia/New Zealand, Brazil, China, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Nordics, Taiwan, and UK. Abracon's products are offered through its global distribution network.

For Further Information:

Abracon LLC
Michael Calabria
CEO
(512) 371-6159 x 1451
www.abracon.com

