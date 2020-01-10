Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&K likely to receive rain between Jan 12-13: IMD

As a western disturbance is likely to prevail over the western Himalayan region on January 11, some areas over Jammu and Kashmir are likely to receive rain between January 12-13, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 09:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 09:37 IST
J&K likely to receive rain between Jan 12-13: IMD
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As a western disturbance is likely to prevail over the western Himalayan region on January 11, some areas over Jammu and Kashmir are likely to receive rain between January 12-13, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday. Some isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh are also likely to get rain on January 13 due to the changing weather system.

IMD further predicted that Northeast monsoon rains are likely to cease over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe today. Apart from these areas, Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalseema and south interior Karnataka are also likely to receive rain today.

Cold wave conditions in a few pockets with severe cold wave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi. Dense to very dense fog is very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and west Uttar Pradesh.

"Dense fog at a few pockets over Bihar and in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during the next two days," the IMD stated in its all India weather warning bulletin. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump says China trade deal may be signed shortly after Jan. 15

U.S. President Donald Trump, who announced last month that the Phase 1 trade deal with China would be signed on Jan. 15, said on Thursday the agreement could be signed shortly thereafter.In an interview with the ABC TV affiliate in Toledo, ...

Tennis-Djokovic pulls Serbia into ATP Cup semi-final after surviving Shapovalov challenge

Serbias Novak Djokovic battled through a stirring challenge from rising Canadian star Denis Shapovalov on Friday to propel his country into the semi-finals of the inaugural ATP Cup team event in Sydney with a 4-6 6-1 7-64 victory.It was Djo...

Pakistan epitomises 'dark arts', no takers for its 'malware': India at UNSC

In a hard-hitting response, India said Pakistan epitomises the dark arts, but there are no takers for its malware after Islamabad raked up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at the UN Security Council. One delegation that epitomises the dark ar...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. job growth seen slowing in December after robust gains

U.S. job growth likely slowed in December, but the pace of hiring probably remains more than enough to keep the longest economic expansion in history on track despite a deepening downturn in a manufacturing sector stung by trade disputes. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020