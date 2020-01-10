Left Menu
Development News Edition

TECNO Mobile Consolidating Its Collaboration with Google at CES 2020

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Shanghai
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 10:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 10:18 IST
TECNO Mobile Consolidating Its Collaboration with Google at CES 2020

Global premier mobile phone brand TECNO Mobile brought its latest Camon 12 Pro Smartphone, powered by Google's Android™ 9 Pie operating system and equipped with the Google Assistant Button, to CES 2020.

TECNO Mobile has joined a partnership with Google to bring the latest Android operating system to customers. As Google is making improvements to Android for a smooth experience on the new class of smart device, TECNO launched latest CAMON 12 Pro smartphone featuring the Google Assistant Button which was displayed in a Google booth at CES 2020, to help users get things done fast and plan ahead so users can focus on what matters most.

"TECNO emphasizes immersive user experiences provided through cutting-edge hardware and software," said Stephen HA, president of TRANSSION and GM of TECNO Mobile. "We are delighted to embark on this mission with Google."

The newly released CAMON 12 Pro is equipped with 16+2+8MP AI Max Triple Rear camera, revolutionary in-display fingerprint scanner and the Android™ operating system, providing:

  • Multi-camera support and camera updates: With its triple rear camera, users enjoy seamless zoom, bokeh, and stereo vision.
  • AR Emoji: CAMON 12 Pro users can animate their favorite emoji with real facial expressions.
  • Enhanced Messaging Experience: Users can reply to messages or enter other text directly from notifications. Android™ 9 Pie now displays images in Messaging Notifications on phones.
  • Simplified notification channel settings: Users can now block entire groups of channels within the notification settings for an app. Android™ 9 Pie now sends broadcast intents when the blocking state of notification channels and channel groups changes.
  • The Google Assistant Button: With the Google Assistant, users can manage tasks, keep in touch, get answers and control their home wherever they go. It also helps users stay one step ahead with smart suggestions and reminders right when need them, directly on the phone screen. To get started, just say "Hey Google" or tap the Google Assistant Button.

TECNO has demonstrated its strong ability to take the lead by responding to the latest consumer trends with robust R&D. TECNO will further expand its partnership with Google to provide customers with more sophisticated and powerful smartphones.

About TECNO Mobile

TECNO Mobile is a premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings. Upholding the brand essence of "Expect More", TECNO is committed to giving the masses access to latest technology at accessible prices, allowing the consumers to reach beyond their current limitations and uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localized innovations across a product portfolio featuring smartphones, tablets, and feature phones. TECNO is a major global player with presence in around 60 emerging markets across the world. It is also the global Official Tablet and Handset Partner of Manchester City Football Club. For more information, please visit: www.tecno-mobile.com

Find Out More

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1064630/TECNO_Mobile.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1064631/CAMON_12_PRO.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump says China trade deal may be signed shortly after Jan. 15

U.S. President Donald Trump, who announced last month that the Phase 1 trade deal with China would be signed on Jan. 15, said on Thursday the agreement could be signed shortly thereafter.In an interview with the ABC TV affiliate in Toledo, ...

Tennis-Djokovic pulls Serbia into ATP Cup semi-final after surviving Shapovalov challenge

Serbias Novak Djokovic battled through a stirring challenge from rising Canadian star Denis Shapovalov on Friday to propel his country into the semi-finals of the inaugural ATP Cup team event in Sydney with a 4-6 6-1 7-64 victory.It was Djo...

Pakistan epitomises 'dark arts', no takers for its 'malware': India at UNSC

In a hard-hitting response, India said Pakistan epitomises the dark arts, but there are no takers for its malware after Islamabad raked up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at the UN Security Council. One delegation that epitomises the dark ar...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. job growth seen slowing in December after robust gains

U.S. job growth likely slowed in December, but the pace of hiring probably remains more than enough to keep the longest economic expansion in history on track despite a deepening downturn in a manufacturing sector stung by trade disputes. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020