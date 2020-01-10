Saankhya Labs Receives FCC Certification for Industry's First WIFAR Compliant UHF Broadband Radio Solutions

Saankhya Labs, India's premier Wireless Communication Solutions company, today announced Federal Communication Commission, (FCC), USA certification of its indigenously developed UHF fixed wireless broadband radio products which operate in TV White Space (TVWS) band. These are the world's first WIFAR standard (which is based on IEEE 802.22 standards) compliant TVWS products to be certified by the FCC of USA.

TV white space (TVWS) is an unlicensed UHF spectrum that can be used effectively to provide rural broadband internet and IoT connectivity in underserved areas. The technology is suitable to provide non-line of sight (NLOS) coverage over long distances (up to 15 Kms) in rural environments.

Saankhya Labs TVWS solution includes two radio products - MEGHDOOT, which is a Base Station Radio and DHAVAL which is a Client Radio. The product is based on IEEE 802.22 standard and supports point-to-point and point-to-multipoint mode of operation. The Saankhya TVWS Radios provide highest spectral efficiency compared to other similar equipment as they use complete 6MHz TV Band available for TVWS. Saankhya's TVWS solution also comes with a remote Element Management Software (EMS), that helps in remote provisioning and monitoring of the equipment which is very crucial for remote deployments. Powered by Saankhya's patented Software Defined Radio (SDR) Pruthvi chipsets, the Base Station and Client Radios are completely designed, developed and manufactured in India.

Saankhya Solution has numerous applications. It can help connect millions of people living in rural areas with high speed broadband internet in a highly cost-effective manner. During natural disasters like cyclones or earthquakes, when mainstream communication networks are affected, the TVWS radio solution can be used for setting up an auxiliary communication network in just couple of hours.

It can be used for highly secure encrypted defence communication in remote areas. The solution also can be used for setting up remote surveillance and monitoring system in mines, oil rigs, remote factories and warehouses, perimeter security in airports and defence bases etc. The TVWS radio solution can be used for IoT applications including remote sensors for agriculture, IoT solutions in factories and mines etc.

In India, Saankhya has conducted trials in collaboration with various institutions like IIT Delhi, IIT Mumbai, and IIT Hyderabad, in Delhi, Palghar, Maharashtra and Medak, Telangana and jointly with ERNET in Varanasi, UP and Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh.

Internationally, Saankhya has supplied TVWS products for trials to customers in USA, UK, South Africa, South Korea, Zimbabwe, New Zealand and Japan. Now with FCC certification in place, Saankhya Labs solution is ready for roll out the solution globally.

"We are extremely happy to present to the world our new FCC certified broadband wireless products. We are proud to be amongst the first broadband wireless equipment vendors from India to have an FCC certified product and we are now fully focussed on leveraging the enormous benefits of this products in connecting the rural and remote areas in various countries around the world," said Saankhya Labs CEO Parag Naik.

Saankhya Labs is a wireless communication solutions company delivering products based on its award winning, patented Software Defined Radio SoC platform. Saankhya offers a wide range of communication products for broadband, satellite and broadcast applications. With several International technology patents and unique 'chips-to-systems' expertise, Saankhya's solutions include systems for rural broadband connectivity, satellite communications modems for IoT applications and multi-standard DTV modulators and demodulators. Saankhya is building transformative solutions for convergence of broadcast and broadband networks. It's Next-Gen product portfolio comprises of 5G Broadcast Radio Heads, Mobile DTV receiver chipsets, Video off-load solutions for telecom and an alternate delivery mechanism for OTT service providers. Saankhya Labs in is Headquartered in Bangalore, India. www.saankhyalabs.com

