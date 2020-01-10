GorakhpurOnline.in and Gorakhpur Mahotsav 2020 Announce Tie-up for the 3rd Year

The biggest cultural extravaganza in the history of the sacred city of Gorakhpur, Gorakhpur Mahotsav 2020 and the city's No.1 Web and Digital Marketing Solutions company, "nofollow" >www.GorakhpurOnline.in, a part of Pan India Internet Pvt. Ltd., have announced a tie-up for the 3rd consecutive year with an aim to brand Gorakhpur as the hub of Global Business, Tourism and Entertainment.

Gorakhpur Mahotsav 2020 is scheduled to be held from January 11-17, 2020 at the DDU Gorakhpur University Grounds and will have GorakhpurOnline.in as its Official Digital Media Partner. The Mahotsav is being organized in collaboration with the Department of Tourism (UP), Department of Culture (UP) and District Administration of Gorakhpur.

The main agenda of the event is to promote various social and cultural activities taking place in Uttar Pradesh. The Mahotsav is the brain-child of Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath. The event will see participation from reputed Bollywood Singers like Sonu Nigam, Anuradha Paudwal, Raju Srivastav etc. The event shall also see the active participation of over 200 Local Artists from Gorakhpur.

GorakhpurOnline.in will work towards promoting the Mahotsav digitally through channels like social media platforms, live updates of the Mahotsav through its platforms and creating a channel through which people from across the country can get minute-to-minute updates of the grand event. The company shall also be organising a Selfie Competition for the Mahotsav Visitors.

CEO and MD of GorakhpurOnline.in and IndiaOnline.in Network, Mr. Raj Kumar Jalan, adds, "We are really happy that our promotional activities done previous year paved the way for our participation this year as well. Using our Digital Marketing expertise, we are committed to promote each and every city of the country. We are proud to be associated with the Gorakhpur Mahotsav in its endeavour to promote Tourism in the state and across the country."

For more information on the Mahotsav, please visit: "nofollow" >https://www.facebook.com/GorakhpurMahotsav2020/

About GorakhpurOnline.in :

"nofollow" >www.GorakhpurOnline.in is a part of Pan India Internet Private Limited (PIIPL), one of India's selected IT & Internet Companies. It owns & operates over 2000+ websites along with a rich experience of serving over 4000+ customers from all over the World.

More details about the company can be seen at its official website: "nofollow" >www.panindia.in

Media Contact:

Siddharth Jalan

E - "nofollow" >press@panindia.in

M - +91-9811554192

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.