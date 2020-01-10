Left Menu
Magic Garden by THOMAS SABO - Spring/Summer Collection 2020 Inspired by the Highest Level of Craftsmanship and Rita Ora as the Face of the Campaign

THOMAS SABO will launch the Spring/Summer 2020 Season with a wide range of new jewellery and watches: inspired by a magical garden, including hero pieces such as the hummingbird, kaleidoscope and dragonfly designs.

The new Sterling Silver Collection is adorned with fine stone embellishment in a mix of pastel and rainbow colours, highlighted by yellow gold plating and features that have been inspired by nature. The collection also incorporates matching watches, charms and reinterpreted classics that completes the range.

Commenting on the new THOMAS SABO Collection, global brand ambassador Rita Ora says: "Spring awakening creates the desire for something new! Have the courage to be yourself and make your look your message. A style is perfect when it perfectly matches your look!"

The THOMAS SABO x Rita Ora Collection is available from 11th January 2020 in THOMAS SABO shops, online at www.thomassabo.com and from selected partners. Each design is created with precision craftsmanship and characterised by high material quality.

Picture download for editorial use: https://nextcloud.thomassabo.com/s/jqcQr8MTBbeMckm

#RITAORAxTS, #MAGICbyTS

About THOMAS SABO

THOMAS SABO is a leading international jewellery company, offering its versatile designs through selective and high-quality multi-channel distribution. In addition to its core segment of elaborately handcrafted jewellery in 925 Sterling silver, THOMAS SABO has designed and distributed watches since 2009 and sunglasses since 2019. Founded in 1984 by Thomas Sabo in Germany, the company has over 3,100 points of sale worldwide, including around 260 shops and the online shop at www.thomassabo.com. THOMAS SABO has an international workforce of around 1,600 employees.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1064409/THOMAS_SABO_Rita_Ora_Spring_Summer_2020.jpg

Press contact:
THOMAS SABO GmbH & Co. KG
Felizia Kindermann
Head of International & Corporate PR
+49912397150
press@thomassabo.com

