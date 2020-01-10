Left Menu
Haier Leads Euromonitor's Major Appliances Global Brand Rankings for 11th Consecutive Year

  Qingdao
  10-01-2020
Haier (Shanghai: 600690), the world's leading home appliance producer, has emerged as the top major appliances brand worldwide for the 11th year running, according to Euromonitor International's 2020 Global Major Appliances Brand Rankings. The accolade follows Haier's ongoing efforts to gain a global foothold by consolidating world-leading brands into its portfolio while accelerating its revolutionary IoT ecosystem.

Compiled annually by Euromonitor International, a leading global provider of business intelligence, the report ranks the world's appliance brands by retail sales value. In addition to listing first for major global appliances, Haier ranked first for Refrigerators for 12 consecutive years, first in Washing Machines for nine years, first in Freezers for ten years and first in Electric Wine Coolers for 11 years.

"We are honored to again be the world's top major appliances brand for the 11th year in a row. Haier is constantly striving to listen to consumers' changing needs and adapt to them, while simultaneously harnessing cutting-edge technology to stand out in the market," said Wang Ye, Vice President and General Manager of Smart Home of Haier Home Appliance Industry Group.

Haier's dominance in home appliances is a result of an ongoing commitment to R&D, and its ability to adapt its business model to the latest technology and consumer trends. Over the past decade, the home appliance industry has radically transformed with the rise of the internet, IoT, AI and 5G. Rather than ride the trends, Haier has defined them with revolutionary products, from the Clean-Free washing machines to refrigerators with fresh storage boxes.

This is set to continue in the future: during its 35th anniversary, Haier revealed its next stage of development, which puts customization, globalization and its IoT ecosystem brand at the core of its strategy.

Always in pursuit of new ways to engage with consumers, Haier has also implemented its "RenDanHeYi" 10+N R&D model in the past decade -- an open entrepreneurship platform that integrates quality global resources to meet the diverse needs of users.

In recent years, Haier's desire to reimagine the future has only strengthened its position as the world's leading significant appliances company. In the Industry 4.0 era, a new Haier has emerged to meet the increasingly sophisticated experiences demanded by consumers in the age of connected smart homes. Instead of manufacturing smart appliances, Haier engineered a smart home ecosystem that harnesses IoT and smart appliances to enhance the quality of life. In a company first, Haier launched its official Haier Smart Home app in 2019, which allows users to infinitely customize their smart home experience based on user scenarios, rather than products. A live stream video accompanied the app launch -- within one day, Haier received over 31,337 orders for over 2,440 different home designs.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1064798/Haier_Smart_Home.jpg

