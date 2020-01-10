Left Menu
Seneca Biopharma Announces Presentations at Both Sachs Associates 3rd Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum & Biotech Showcase™ 2020

  PR Newswire
  • Germantown
  Updated: 10-01-2020 21:30 IST
  • Created: 10-01-2020 21:30 IST
 Seneca Biopharma, Inc., (NASDAQ: SNCA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for diseases of unmet medical need, announced today that Seneca's Executive Chairman, Ken Carter, will present at both Sachs Associates 3rd Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum, January 12, 2020 at the Marines Memorial Club, San Francisco, and Biotech Showcase™ 2020, being held January 13–15, 2020 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.

The details of Seneca's presentations are as follows:

Event: Sachs Associates 3rd Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum
Date: Sunday, January 12 2020
Time: 4:35 p.m. PST
Room: Room Heritage
Venue: Marines Memorial Club, San Francisco, CA (United States)

Event: Biotech Showcase™
Date: Tuesday, January 14 2020
Time: 10:30 a.m. PST
Room: Franciscan A (Ballroom Level)
Venue: Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel, 333 O'Farrell Street, San
Francisco, CA (United States)

Sachs Associates 3rd Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum, back for its 3rd annual edition, addresses through its conference programme the main challenges for 2020 in investment, partnering and alliance management. The program will cover BioPartnering for CNS, with industry keynotes and panels on AD, PD, Neuropsychiatry and Pain Management. Moreover, there are panels on innovation in neurotech covering banking, device, diagnostics and software.

Biotech Showcase, produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group, is an investor conference focused on driving advances in therapeutic development by providing a sophisticated networking platform for executives and investors that fosters investment and partnership opportunities. The conference takes place each year during the course of one of the industry's largest gatherings and busiest weeks.

About Seneca Biopharma, Inc.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for various diseases of high unmet medical need. The Company is in the process of transforming the organization through the acquisition or in-licensing of new science and technologies, to develop with the goal of providing meaningful therapies for patients.

Contact:

Hibiscus Bioventures
josh@hibiscusbio.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1018124/SENECA_LOGO.jpg

