GPX India Builds India's first Data Center Interconnect Network Leveraging Nokia's DCI Solution

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 10:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 10:30 IST
GPX India Builds India's first Data Center Interconnect Network Leveraging Nokia's DCI Solution

GPX India, a global technology leader providing next-generation, carrier neutral data center services, announced that it has deployed India's first Data Center Interconnect (DCI) together with Nokia, implemented by a licensed service provider, to connect its two data centers in Mumbai. This will ensure a reliable and high-speed up to 10 Tbps connectivity between the two data centers. The solution offers cost efficiency while enhancing simplicity.

India is recording an unprecedented increase in data consumption in all segments. On the one hand growing consumption of video streaming and video content on various over-the-top applications is driving growth from subscribers. Hotstar had over 25 million* simultaneous viewers for cricket world cup, highest ever viewership globally. As per Nokia's Mobile Broadband Index report 2019, the average data usage in India is over 10 GB per smartphone which is amongst the highest in the world. On the other hand, enterprises are leveraging new technologies like IoT, AI and cloud. All these trends are resulting in deployment of more servers and storage devices at data centers (DC), increasing demand for data center space for expansion and high speed dedicated connectivity between these multiple data centers, something which exists in countries like Singapore, Hong Kong and US. GPX is investing in data center infrastructure and has recently established its second data center in Andheri East area of Mumbai to support its customers across Carriers, Content, Cloud (3C) and enterprises. To interconnect the two data centers, GPX India has now deployed Nokia's 1830 Photonic Service Switch that provides robust and scalable interconnect between the two data centers.

Nokia's solution can support 1 G, 10 G and 100 G bandwidths and can scale up to 200 G and 600 G in the future to support the growing demand. The solution also has three divergent fiber path protection which offers smooth change-over to another pair in a few milliseconds in case of a fiber cut, without any service disruption for the customer. Additionally, two parallel networks have been deployed to provide redundancy in rare case of failure of equipment. 

Manoj Paul, Managing Director, GPX India said ,"GPX has many firsts to its name and the Nokia DWDM solution-based DCI network which can support multiple 10 Tbps, is yet another added to the list. Apart from its built-in fiber and equipment level redundancy, being a point-to-point network using single run fiber without joints and built solely for the purpose of connecting the DCs makes it more reliable, secure and affordable. This model of data center interconnectivity, first in India, will enable DCs to grow and provide a campus type environment enable customers to expand between various DC sites in close proximity without any hassles,"

Vinish Bawa, Head of Emerging Business, Nokia India, said: "We are excited to partner with GPX India in providing a world-class experience to their customers. Our DCI solution will allow GPX India to cost-efficiently scale while ensuring reliability and business continuity in the network. This is an important deployment for us as it is the first DCI project for Nokia in the country. We look forward to having a long-term and fulfilling partnership with GPX India."

*media report: NDTV Gadget

About GPX

Incorporated in August 2002, GPX develops and operates next generation, private, carrier-neutral data centers in fast-growing commercial markets at cable landing stations in the African and South Asia regions. GPX's data centers are thriving carrier-neutral internet ecosystems, and home to the largest carriers, content providers, cloud service providers, and internet companies. It launched its Indian Data Center in Mumbai in 2012 to provide Tier 4 Colocation Services. GPX's second Data Center in Mumbai further expands this ecosystem backed by state-of-art infrastructure. 

For more information, please visit www.gpxglobal.net

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver the industry's only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include communications service providers whose combined networks support 6.1 billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and enrich lives.

Through our research teams, including the world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs, we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G networks that are faster, more secure and capable of revolutionizing lives, economies and societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. www.nokia.com

Media Inquiries:
Nokia
Phone: +358(0)10-448-4900
E-mail: press.services@nokia.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/621161/GPX_Global_Systems_Inc_Logo.jpg

