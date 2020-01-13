Left Menu
Widening Range of Grid Service Offerings Unleashes Fresh Revenue Potential for Charging Solution Providers

 The next generation of charging technologies is set to be dominated by fast-charging, vehicle-to-home, and vehicle-to-grid models. Despite requiring huge investments in infrastructure, wireless charging is expected to be the biggest disruptor. Solutions will find greater uptake when they are offered as a package with wider grid services such as demand response and load management.

"With pure electricity sales likely to dip due to the rising efficiency of electric vehicle (EVs) operationally, investors will seek opportunities in grid services," said Vasanth Krishnan, Energy & Environment Senior Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "They will also look to form partnerships or collaborate with end-supplier utilities, technology solution providers, or digital platformproviders to offer unique functions. The focus will be on delivering value-added benefits such as ease of operation, speed of charging, pricing, and support for a variety of EVs."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Future Opportunities in EV Charging, Forecast to 2030, analyses the key charging models that are available or are under development and assesses their technical and commercial viability. It examines the key stakeholders such as EV manufacturers, battery suppliers, power utilities and infrastructure, EV end users, regulators, external actors, and EV aggregators.

For further information on this analysis, please click here.

"Digital platforms supporting charging solutions by providing real-time updates on slot availabilities, electricity pricing, and other unique features will be key to market success," noted Krishnan. "Innovative charging solutions will play a key role in easing the transition to EVs. Overall, simplicity of use, standardisation, and 24x7 support will be vital for the mass adoption of charging solutions."

Successful charging solution providers will optimally tap growth opportunities by:

  • Ensuring the availability of charging infrastructure across commonly used transport paths.
  • Collaborating with utilities, technology solution providers, and EV manufacturers to enable commonality and availability.
  • Using digital platforms to manage the charging portfolio and monitor the health of the equipment. As an additional feature, the customer can view the electricity market prices at the time of charging/discharging from/back to the grid.
  • Evaluating the feasibility of blockchain technologies to accelerate the vehicle-to-grid and smart charging initiatives within the local energy communities.

Future Opportunities in EV Charging, Forecast to 2030 is part of Frost & Sullivan's global Energy & Environment Growth Partnership Service programme.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Future Opportunities in EV Charging, Forecast to 2030
MDF9-14

Contact:
Kristina Menzefricke
Corporate Communications – Europe
T: +44 (0) 208 996 8589
E: kristina.menzefricke@frost.com

