EW Nutrition Launches Revolutionary Enzyme in India

  • Hyderabad
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 18:44 IST
In December 2019, EW Nutrition has officially launched Axxess XY, a novel, intrinsically thermostable xylanase enzyme that delivers top performance to feed producers and the livestock industry. The revolutionary product was launched at a customer-centric circuit event across five locations in India.

With its holistic, science-backed solutions, EW Nutrition has long supported the Indian livestock industry in its effort to improve animal gut health, control toxin risk and reduce antibiotic use. The company is now entering a highly competitive market with a revolutionary solution: Axxess XY, offering the highest level of intrinsic thermostability and acting against both soluble and insoluble arabinoxylans. The top benefit of is an unparalleled flexibility in feed formulation, resulting in significant feed cost savings.

The mechanisms and derived profits of the new product were discussed during a five-city customer-centric series titles "GURU SPEAKS", whose key speaker was Dr. Craig Nelson Coon, Head of the Department of Poultry Sciences at the University of Arkansas.

Dr. Shirish Nigam, Managing Director of EW Nutrition South Asia, and Dr. Ajay Awati, Global Category Manager, Enzymes, highlighted Axxess XY's unique value proposition and shared various trials conducted to prove the competitive advantage over other available enzymes. Dr. S. Mahendran, Regional Technical Manager, discussed feed formulation optimization and how the addition of Axxess XY can help release additional energy from feed, resulting in optimum performance and production.

The "GURU SPEAKS" series was a great opportunity to reach to a wider array of breeders and broiler integrators across India (Karnal, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Pune and Bangalore), discussing relevant and practical solutions to the common challenges faced by broilers and broiler breeders and emphasizing the added benefit of the newly launched enzyme.

Press contact
Ashish Sachdeva
Marketing Manager, India
Email: ashish.sachdeva@ew-nutrition.com
Phone: +919560377488

