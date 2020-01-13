Left Menu
Development News Edition

Frost & Sullivan Reveals the 4 'P's and Top Technologies of Retail for 2020

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Santa Clara
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 21:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 21:23 IST
Frost & Sullivan Reveals the 4 'P's and Top Technologies of Retail for 2020

 The retail industry will undergo massive changes as the age of disruption continues to impact consumer behaviors and buying trends. In this constant flux, retailers should understand and prepare strategies to retain customers and gain an edge over the competition.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1075692/Frost_and_Sullivan_Tech_Retail_2020.jpg

Frost & Sullivan invites you to register for our highly anticipated webinar: "The Four 'P's of the Future of Retail," on January 23, 2020, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM Eastern Standard Time. Join Frost & Sullivan's experts Archana Vidyasekar, Global Research Director, and Murali Krishnan, Senior Industry Analyst, and Heidi Dethloff, Vice President of Marketing, Digimarc Corporation. They will discuss the future of retail across four distinct segments:

  • Person - Gen Alpha as the new wave of "digital native" influencers and future customers.
  • Place - Reinvention of physical retail as a point of engagement from a small box to a "novel" box.
  • Points – Advent of new points of commerce such as in-vehicle commerce.
  • Process – Advances in technology such as AI, automation, and AR/VR disrupting the prevailing retail process.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/3xk.

"Social commerce is gaining prominence with Instagram stories and online virtual stores finding strong foothold with the Gen Y and Z consumer. This signifies a major shift in the retailing model with major implications to the future of stores and virtual presence taking precedence over physical presence," explained Vidyasekar.

"Every aspect of retail will be disrupted by evolving technology and demography. Looking ahead, one can expect the stores of tomorrow to be points of engagement, monotonous purchases to become fully automated, any touch-point or space to become a place of commerce, and for customers to always remember the experience," noted Krishnan.

Attend this webinar to discover:

  • How can you keep up with the rapidly evolving physical retail environment?
  • What retail technologies will drive growth opportunities over the next decade?
  • How can your company build a strategy to stay relevant to this new target customer?

The event will also be recorded and available for on-demand viewing at http://frost.ly/1ti.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Press Contact:

Mariana Fernandez
Frost & Sullivan
+1 (210) 348 1012
mariana.fernandez@frost.com

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Will expand Cabinet before my Davos visit: Yediyurappa

Days after indicating that he may not travel to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum later this month, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday said he would attend the global meet, and that the expansion of his ministry would take plac...

Kumarganj rape case: BJP women's wing demonstrate in city

After police denied them permission to take out a rally, activists of West Bengal BJP womens wing on Monday demonstrated in the city demanding maximum punishment for the perpetrators of the gang-rape and murder of a minor girl at Kumarganj ...

Opposition resolution on CAA, NPR will gladden Pakistan's heart: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Law Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday attacked Congress and other opposition parties over the resolution adopted at their meeting here concerning Citizesnship Amendment Act CAA, National Population Register NPR and Artic...

Libya talks in Moscow progress but fail to get ceasefire deal - Russian foreign minister

Talks aimed at agreeing an unconditional and open-ended ceasefire in Libya failed to achieve a breakthrough on Monday despite making good progress, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters. Lavrov said some sides in the conflic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020