Chandigarh University Automobile Engineering Students Develop Biometric Security System for Two Wheeler

  PR Newswire
  • |
  Chandigarh
  • |
  Updated: 14-01-2020 12:16 IST
  • |
  Created: 14-01-2020 12:16 IST
Chandigarh University Automobile Engineering Students Develop Biometric Security System for Two Wheeler

Vehicle theft is arguably the fastest growing type of crime in India. According to the data available from police department of various states, motor vehicle theft cases are the least solved offences. Final Year Automobile Engineering students of Chandigarh University, Khushwinder Pal Singh and Vikramjit Singh have devloped a solution to make the two wheelers more secure, saving them from the possible threat of being stolen. The two students have designed a biometric fingerprint two wheeler security kit which could be installed on any two wheeler bike or scooter that will be directly connected to the ignition point of the vehicle. The two wheeler can only be unlocked with the owner swiping his or her finger on the biometric machine installed on the handle of the vehicle and until that the engine would be immobilized. The sensor would match the finger print with the already stored pattern and would allow the engine to be ignited only if the finger print matches.

Studying in his third year, Khuswinder Pal Singh said, "I used to read lot of news about two wheelers being stolen from public places and even from homes at night. While surfing on the internet, I found a biometric security technology that was being used in high end cars in western countries but there was no security system for two wheelers." It was then Khuswinder decided to conduct research and develop a security system for bikes and scooters as there are large number of two wheelers running on Indian roads than the four wheelers. Khuswinder discussed his idea with Vikramjit who agreed to join him to work on the project and finally they submitted their idea at Chandigarh University Technology Business Incubator.

Both the students presented their project to a committee of experts which included Dr. Satbir Sehgal, Director Engineering and Sanjeet Singh, Assistant Director, CU-TBI which passed the project and allocated funds to carry out the research. It took 8 months to bring out the first prototype which was ready to be installed on a vehicle and University research department donated a two wheeler to the students for its testing. "Initially the cost of the prototype came out to be Rs. 22,000 which we thought is on a higher side but after further research, we have managed to bring down the cost of the security kit to Rs. 4,000," said Vikramjit who will become the first engineer in his family.

The students have filled a patent with Intellectual Property India and have already been approached by number of two wheeler automobile companies for the commercial production of the security kit. Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University congratulated Khuswinder and Vikramjit on their achievement and announced that the students will be given every possible support to set-up their venture at CU-TBI. "The team have been allocated an office space at Technology Business Incubator and have been provided other possible support like arrangement of loans from government agencies to launch their start-up," he added.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is an autonomous educational institution approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Visit:www.cuchd.in

Media Contact:
Prabhdeep Singh
prabhdeep.singh@cumail.in
+91-9501101041
Chandigarh University

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1076291/Chandigarh_University_Biometric_Automobile.jpg

