Bajaj Finserv Launches #FitForLife Campaign for a Healthy Start to 2020

In a bid to help its customers keep pace with their fitness new year resolutions, Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv has launched its #FitForLife campaign. By offering a range of fitness as well as wellness products and services on easy EMIs, the company is making it easier for its customers to achieve their fitness goals affordably.

The 10-day long #FitForLife campaign starting from January 14, 2020 will give customers an opportunity to supply basic details about their lives in exchange for a customised fitness report. The report will give insights into multiple categories like eating healthy, weight gain, weight loss, fitness, wellness or makeover. Moreover, 10 lucky winners of a quiz on fitness and wellness stand a chance to win a Rs.500 gift e-voucher that they can use to purchase sportswear, shoes or other fitness accessories.

Best of all, during this 10-day period, customers will be able to shop for a vast range of fitness and wellness items on easy, affordable EMIs, be it gym memberships, fitness equipment, sports apparel, water and air purifiers, or healthcare services such as eyecare treatments, bariatric surgery or dental care treatments.

Customers can buy equipment such as treadmills at EMIs starting at Rs.1,300 or purchase cycles at EMIs starting at Rs.1,167. Optionally, they can opt for lifecare services such as dental care and hair restoration, starting at EMIs of Rs.999. To make their homes healthier, customers can also purchase air purifiers, water purifiers and the best mattresses. While air purifiers and mattresses are available at a starting EMI of Rs.999, water purifiers have EMIs starting at a pocket-friendly Rs.1,667. What's more? Those looking for a wholesome change in 2020 can also enjoy spa treatments on EMIs starting at Rs.999 and healthy food and groceries starting at EMIs of Rs.1,667.

Bajaj Finance Limited's #FitForLife campaign aims to serve its customers in the best way possible, as apart from bite-sized EMIs, it levies no hidden charges or fees. In fact, customers can avail these products and services at never-seen-before prices at a range of reputed partners, over 2,300, all across India. With options like Bodycraft, Dr. Batra's, Dr. Agarwal's, Firefox, Duroflex, Livpure, Talwalkar's and many more, customers can avail products and services from companies of their choice.

Apart from allowing customers to access these fitness products and services on easy EMIs, the company also allows for foreclosure at no extra cost, and gives customers the choice to pick a repayment tenor that best suits them. This allows customers to focus on their fitness goals in 2020 without any financial stress. For comprehensive coverage, they can even opt for a range of Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions, such as Morning Walk Accident Cover or Gym Insurance Cover, starting at just Rs.499 per annum.

Through this all-encompassing campaign, Bajaj Finance Limited wants to support customers who wish to achieve myriad fitness goals without making compromises along the way.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 36 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international 'BBB' with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.

