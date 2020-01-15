SSOGEN SSO Gateway Extends Azure AD SSO Authentication to Oracle E-Business Suite (Oracle EBS 12.2, R12, 11i)

SSOGEN Corporation, a Gold level member of Oracle Partner Network, today announced it has achieved Microsoft Azure Integration on Azure Platform. SSOGEN is now available on Azure Market for Microsoft customers to simplify the Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) Single Sign-On Authentication for on-premise or cloud ERP Oracle e-Business Suite (Oracle EBS) 12.2, R12, 11i, and older versions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1076781/SSOGEN_Logo.jpg

SSOGEN Azure AD SSO Gateway simplifies the integration of general web servers such as Apache Web Server and Ngnix Web Servers. SSOGEN Gateway is available as a web server plugin, which enforces Azure AD SSO Authentication for the web resources. SSOGEN Web Server Plug-in is much easier to implement and it takes less than 30 minutes to complete end to end SSO implementation for your applications.

Azure AD Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) with MS Authenticator is fully supported for the Oracle EBS SSO logins. Other MFA methods including Token verification over Mobile Text messages or Phone calls are also supported.

SSOGEN Application is now available on Azure Marketplace to all Azure Customers. This App does not require higher levels of licensing (such as Azure Active Directory - P1/P2 or Office365 Licensing – E1/E3/E5).

Extending Azure AD Single Sign-On Authentication to legacy, on-premise applications will provide a unified login experience to end-users, secure the applications with Azure AD SSO Authentication, and reduce IT help-desk costs of password resets and SSO licenses.

"We are excited to introduce to SSOGEN SSO Gateway to Microsoft Cloud (Azure) Customers. Azure AD ADFS SSO Authentication can now be extended to on-premise/cloud Oracle EBS systems in a matter of minutes cost-effectively" said Raj Mareddi, CEO.

There are two steps involved in setting up Azure AD SSO for Oracle EBS. The first step is SSOGEN Gateway Application setup in Azure Portal.

Default Entity ID does not need any changes. Update Reply URL or ACS URL to the customer endpoint URL shared by the SSOGEN team. Based on the user name format used in Oracle EBS, Azure SAML Subject Name ID (nameidentifier) should be mapped. Network ID or sAMAccountName (user.onpremisessamaccountname) is the most popular attribute for user name used in Oracle EBS Systems.

Step by step instructions to enable SSOgen on Azure are documented: https://www.ssogen.com/azure-ad-sso-authentication

The second step is to enable SSO in Oracle EBS. Once SSOGEN Gateway Application is added in Azure Portal and assigned to users, Oracle Applications DBA team shall configure SSO on Oracle EBS systems to complete the integration.

Oracle EBS SSO Integration instructions are available at: https://www.ssogen.com/oracle-ebs-sso-ldap

Please contact us for a free Proof of Concept, which takes less than 30 minutes to implement Azure AD SSO Solution for Oracle EBS.

Read more:

https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/active-directory/saas-apps/ssogen-tutorial

https://www.ssogen.com/oracle-ebs-sso-azure

https://www.ssogen.com/oracle-ebs-sso-integrations

Sean Davis

678.424.5419

info@ssogen.com

Related Images

ssogen-corporation.png

SSOGEN Corporation

SSOGEN Logo

Related Links

About Us

Contact Us

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.