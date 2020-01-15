Delhi's air quality remains in 'poor' category, overall AQI 215

The overall air quality in Delhi stood at 'poor' on Wednesday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) docking at 215, said Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). Capital's popular market place Chandani Chowk witnessed a 'very poor' AQI of 302 while Mathura road saw 243. Adjoining Uttar Pradesh's Noida recorded a 'poor' air quality with the AQI standing at 292.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous. The PM10 and PM2.5 levels in Delhi touched 149 and 95 respectively.

The SAFAR has advised 'Sensitive Groups' to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion when the air quality is not good. "People are advised to take more breaks and do less intense activities. It is advisable for the asthmatics to keep medicines ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. Heart patients, see the doctor, if get palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue," it stated in its advisory.

