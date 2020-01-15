Left Menu
Development News Edition

POSHN Super-juice's Secret Formula is Ideal for Daily Energy Needs

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 11:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 11:00 IST
POSHN Super-juice's Secret Formula is Ideal for Daily Energy Needs

'POSHN'- Functional Super-juice launched in 2018 by Fettle Works LLP, offers tasty and functional health juices that are low on calories, have no added sugar, are dairy-free, non-carbonated, devoid of ingredients from genetically modified organisms, gluten-free, vegan, and are 100% natural. The idea is simple, Fruits + Herbs = Super-juice. As per recent sales records, the company is doing well and has become a healthy alternative to other beverages.

Within a short period, 'POSHN' has evolved as one of the market leaders in delicious and functional health juices. Fettle Works LLP was also awarded the prestigious Coca Cola Golden Spoon award for the Most Admired Startup of the Year 2019 at the India Foods Forum. In a recent sales reports, it was found that the Indigo Airline Staff also prefers 'POSHN' for a guilt-free and healthy alternative to other beverages. The airline staff had requested the management to have this drink in their daily diet, which is guilt-free, delicious, nutritional, and also a healthy solution for their daily energy needs.

Currently, 'POSHN' offers two types of juices - the Relax 'POSHN' and the Recharge 'POSHN'. The brand uses a proprietary formula to create juices that can help people feel energized when they are low and relax when they need to unwind. 'POSHN' pays special attention to the taste of the juices and handpicks fruits to maintain texture and taste. They functionally boost the juices by adding natural powerhouses like Green Tea, Chamomile, and Ginseng.

The founder, Rahul H. Kakkadsays, "With today's lifestyle being so ever-demanding, people needed a convenient source of nutrition in an appetizing form. This is where 'POSHN' stepped in. 'POSHN' is a health drink brand that makes Functional Super-juices. We call it a functional super-juice because each variant has a certain function to perform once you consume it and also because they are made with superfruits. One variant would recharge your body with herbs like Ginseng and Green Tea, while the other would relax your body with the help of Chamomile flower extracts and other nutritional fruits. We source our ingredients from all different parts of the world. Our fruit blends originate from Israel, our stevia comes from Germany, and our herbs come from various parts of the world too. The international touch can be noticed once a person has the products. Our taste truly speaks for itself, which is why people are coming back for more."

"We are thankful and overwhelmed with the response received so far and we are trying to reach more customers worldwide through Online and Retail sales," he added.

Rahul has a Bachelor's degree in Engineering (Industrial and Systems Engineering) along with a Minor in Entrepreneurship from the University of Southern California. His natural entrepreneurial knack has helped him create a brand that values nature and health over everything else.

For more information on 'POSHN' - Functional Super-juices, kindly visit: https://www.myposhn.com/

About Fettle Works LLP:

'POSHN' is a brand launched by the company Fettle Works LLP. The company was founded by Mr. Rahul H.Kakkad who is also three times National Champion in Swimming.

The word 'Fettle' means to be fit, and thereby, the company endeavors to create cool and fun products that are good for health and fitness while being ambrosial on the taste buds.

Media Contact :
Prashant Agarwal
prashant@firstcommunicate.in
+91-9920150234
First Communicate Media Consultancy

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1076349/Poshn_Super_Juices.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Bioengineers opening up DNA to delete disease: Study

To access previously inaccessible genes to delete disease, protein editorial assistants are clearing the way for DNA editors like bacterial defence system CRISPR Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats. Opening up these ar...

Suo motu case registered against unidentified people

Suo motu case registered against unidentified peopleafter Left students gheraoed CM Mamata Banerjee at anti-CAArally on January 11 Sources....

UPDATE 4-Sanders, Warren spar over disputed remark about chances of a woman candidate defeating Trump

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders disagreed in a Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday over whether he once told her a woman could not win the White House in 2020, underlining an emerging rift between the progressive contenders as the...

UPDATE 1-HK police defuse pipe bomb, arrest four for manufacturing explosives

Hong Kong police said they defused a pipe bomb and arrested four men for manufacturing explosives after raiding an apartment where they found protest-related items such as Guy Fawkes masks and protective gear.Police also searched a village ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020