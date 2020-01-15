Aetna India Announces New Managing Director to Lead its Operations

vHealth by Aetna (www.vHealth.io), one of the leading preventative and primary care service providers in India, has announced that Mr Damian Delaney, an Australian national with 25+ years of international experience, has been appointed as the new Managing Director to lead its Indian operations. Damian will be based in Delhi and will oversee all aspects of the business which caters to 2.8 million members.

Damian is an effective and engaging business leader with significant commercial experience gained across multiple product groups (insurance/healthcare/banking), customer segments, distribution channels and corporate functions covering both; mature and emerging markets. He is passionate about developing high calibre teams capable of delivering quality customer experiences that leverage data and digital innovation. Prior to taking up this post, Damian was Managing Director for Aetna Korea based in Seoul, where he oversaw their Population Health Solutions (PHS) consulting business working in collaboration with local government, academia and leading insurance groups. PHS involves the development and deployment of global best practices in healthcare data science, advanced analytics, risk/predictive modelling, Machine Learning/AI and associated behavioural change programs designed to optimize healthcare eco-systems, enhance portfolio sustainability and most importantly; improve health outcomes.

Dr Sneh Khemka, President of Population Health, Aetna International, said, "Damian brings a powerfully diverse set of skills and a truly commercial mindset to our Indian vHealth business and we are excited to have him lead the team through its next phase of development and success."

Damian previously worked with Now Health International, Prudential Corporation Asia, HSBC and Citibank, holding roles of increasing responsibility nationally, regionally and globally. Damian holds a BA Economics & Finance from the University of Western Sydney and an MBA from London Business School.

In addition, vHealth by Aetna is pleased to announce the internal promotion of Mr Anuj Arora to VP, Sales & Distribution. Anuj is a strong sales leader with nearly two decades of business development experience, both in India and International markets. He joined vHealth in early 2019 to lead the corporate business and will now apply his expertise to lead the entire India sales function. Before joining vHealth, Anuj worked for over 13 years at Monster.com in various leadership roles in India, Philippines and Hong Kong. Anuj started his career with Standard Chartered Bank and has a B.Com from Delhi University and a MBA in International Business from Amity Business School.

About vHealth by Aetna

vHealth by Aetna is one of India's most innovative preventative and primary care services providers. With a focus on clinical excellence, digital technology and a nationwide network of healthcare partners, vHealth by Aetna provides telephone/video consultations and coordinates the delivery of care to people's homes (tests, medicines, home health care etc.) in addition to providing privileged and discounted access through its vast health partner network spread across 500+ cities. vHealth services are offered in India by Aetna's fully owned subsidiary, Indian Health Organisation Pvt Ltd. For more information, see www.vhealth.io .

About Aetna International

Aetna International is committed to helping create a stronger, healthier global community by delivering comprehensive health care benefits and population health solutions worldwide. One of the largest providers of international private medical insurance, Aetna International serves more than 1 million members worldwide, including expatriates, local nationals and business travellers. Its global benefits include medical, dental, vision and emergency assistance and, in some regions, life and disability. For more information, see www.aetnainternational.com .

About Aetna Inc., a CVS Health Company

On November 28, 2018, CVS completed its acquisition of Aetna, establishing CVS Health as the nation's premier health innovation company and marking the start of a new day in health care. A Fortune 8 enterprise, CVS Health are working to transform the consumer health experience and build healthier communities by offering care that is local, easier to use, less expensive and puts consumers at the center of their care. CVS Health's mission is clear: Helping people on their path to better health. For more information see, www.cvshealth.com .

