Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seclore and Altien Partner to Persistently Secure Legal Documents for IBM FileNet

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Milpitas
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 14:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 14:30 IST
Seclore and Altien Partner to Persistently Secure Legal Documents for IBM FileNet

 Seclore, provider of the industry's first, open Data-Centric Security Platform, and Altien, provider of an advanced, legal matter management solution that enables organizations to manage and utilize legal information more effectively, today announced their partnership to bring best-of-breed security and collaboration to corporate legal departments. Driven by growing data privacy and security requirements that require organizations to protect and track information within and beyond corporate legal departments, even after it is downloaded, the two companies have fully integrated their category-leading solution technologies.

By adding Seclore Rights Management to Altien Legal Matter Manager (built upon the IBM FileNet Platform), corporate legal department employees can automatically apply granular usage controls to all types of legal documentation as they are shared. These usage controls, or 'rights,' follow the files even when they are downloaded and being worked upon, controlling exactly how, where, and when sensitive legal documentation can be utilized by authorized recipients.

"Increased regulation and risk management of matter processes are driving the need to effectively and securely deal with increasing volumes of information across people, devices, locations, and geographies," said Allen Morgan, Founder & CTO, at Altien. "After considering several data-centric security offerings we chose Seclore due to its browser-based technology, broad file and device support, and unmatched ease of integration."

"Data security and privacy continue to be a top concern for any organization, and we are excited to partner with Altien to deliver persistent, data-centric security and tracking for their current and future Legal Matter Manager customers worldwide," said Vishal Gupta, CEO, Seclore. "With the seamless integration of Seclore Rights Management with Altien, businesses can rest assured that corporate legal information downloaded and shared via Altien can be controlled and tracked wherever and however it travels."

To learn more about Seclore and request a product demo, visit www.seclore.com

About Seclore:
Seclore offers the market's first open, browser-based Data-Centric Security Platform, which gives organizations the agility to utilize best-of-breed solutions to discover, identify, protect, and track the usage of data wherever it goes, both within and outside of the organization's boundaries. The ability to automate the data-centric security process enables organizations to fully protect information with minimal friction and cost. Over 2000 companies in 29 countries are using Seclore to achieve their data security, governance, and compliance objectives.

www.seclore.com

Contact:
Lynne Courts
VP of Global Marketing
Seclore
(650) 796-6970
Lynne.courts@seclore.com

Related Images

image1.png

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.N. official: Lebanese politicians watching as economy collapses

Lebanese politicians are watching the economy collapse, the senior U.N. official in Lebanon said on Wednesday, rebuking a political elite that has failed to form a government as the country sinks deeper into economic and financial crisis. L...

Anti-CAA protesters stage sit-in at East Delhi's Khureji area

Delhi Police on Tuesday night allegedly used force to disperse protesters at East Delhis Khureji area, protesters claimed. As per the protesters, police personnel reached the protest site, where some people, mostly from nearby areas had org...

Coal Ministry urges stakeholders to view Discussion Paper and mine details

Moving ahead after the recent amendments MMDR Act 1957 and the CMSP Act 2015, the Ministry of Coal is initiating the process for auction of coal mines for sale of coal. Expected to be held in multiple tranches, the first tranche is proposed...

Russia, UAE say OPEC+ meeting still on for March

Key OPEC Gulf member the United Arab Emirates and the groups ally Russia said on Wednesday they were still committed to meeting in March to decide on future production policies.Citing an unnamed source from The Organization of the Petroleum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020