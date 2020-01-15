Left Menu
Development News Edition

Electromobility in Latin America: Frost & Sullivan Reveals Key Strategies and Technologies through 2025

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Buenos Aires
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 17:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 17:33 IST
Electromobility in Latin America: Frost & Sullivan Reveals Key Strategies and Technologies through 2025

As local governments across Latin America define their electromobility strategies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are framing their electric vehicle (EV) roadmap for the region. In 2018, only 23,400 hybrid EVs (HEVs) and 3,700 battery EVs (BEVs) and plug-in HEVs (PHEVs) were commercialized in Latin America. By 2025, the HEV market is expected to reach 114,700 units at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5%, PHEV will top 20,300 units at a CAGR of 36%, and BEV will touch more than 23,300 units at a CAGR of 49.6%.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1076637/Frost_Sullivan_Electric_Vehicles_Market.jpg

"In recent years, there have been numerous EV-related disruptions such as e-taxi and e-bus pilot programs, fleet acquisition targets by logistics and utility companies, local design and manufacturing of fully electric micro-cars (in Mexico, Brazil and Argentina), and even some BEV carsharing and car rental services," said Martin Singla, Mobility Research Analyst. "OEMs will be looking to optimize these opportunities through collaborations and convergences with utility companies, petrol stations, mobility companies, civil associations and EV charger manufacturing companies."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Analysis of the Latin American Electric Vehicle Market, Forecast to 2025, covers the emerging nine Latin American e-mobility markets of Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The technology segments analyzed are HEVs, PHEVs, and BEVs in the light vehicles market. It also includes trends analyses, notable experiences, and potential market growth opportunities for corporate fleets, e-taxis, e-buses, ICE-to-BEV retrofitting startups, and micro-mobility vehicles such as e-bikes and e-scooters.

For further information on this analysis, please visit:http://frost.ly/3yc

"OEMs need to engage in constant dialogue with government authorities to define regulatory frameworks and transform the constantly aging operational vehicle parc over the next decade," noted Singla. "Continued expansion of their EV offerings, incentives, customer awareness and associated charging infrastructure will be crucial for future growth."

In addition to consolidating the EV shared vision and synergies with mobility innovators, startups and associations, EV OEMs can tap additional revenue opportunities by developing strategies for high-potential countries, such as:

  • Chile, which will be among the most competitive and attractive hybrid and electric EV markets from 2020 to 2025 due to the collaborations between the private and public sectors.
  • Brazil, where there is huge potential for technologies such as flex-hybrids.
  • Mexico and Brazil, which are expected to be the largest markets in absolute figures, while Colombia and Chile will be the fastest growing.
  • Uruguay and Ecuador, which have announced incentives and financing programs to promote e-bus adoption in local fleets and have some of the largest penetration rates of hybrid technologies over the total market.

Analysis of the Latin American Electric Vehicle Market, Forecast to 2025 is part of Frost & Sullivan's global Automotive & Transportation Growth Partnership Service program.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Analysis of the Latin American Electric Vehicle Market, Forecast to 2025
K3F9-18

Contact:
Francesca Valente
P: +1 210 348 1012
E: Francesca.Valente@frost.com
http://ww2.frost.com

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Goldman Sachs profit falls on investment banking weakness, higher costs

Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a 26 drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by weakness in its investment banking business and higher operating costs. The banks net earnings applicable to common shareholders fell to 1.72 billion in th...

Group of union ministers to visit J-K later this month to aware people about positive impact of abrogation of Article 370: Govt sources.

Group of union ministers to visit J-K later this month to aware people about positive impact of abrogation of Article 370 Govt sources....

ANALYSIS-More protests, more crackdowns? Climate activism faces 'crunch year'

As Londons police try to manage a rise in non-violent street protests aimed at spurring action to tackle climate change, they face a quandary, human rights experts said.With violent protests, if someone tries to punch you as an officer, yo...

Central Adoption Resource Authority celebrates 5th Annual Day

Central Adoption Resource Authority CARA celebrated its 5th Annual Day in New Delhi today. The function was attended by Secretary WCD, Rabindra Panwar, along with other senior officials of the Ministry, its associated StatutoryAutonomous Bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020