Left Menu
Development News Edition

SIGEF Brings Inclusion to Davos and a Supportive Vision for a Smarter Future for the World

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 12:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 12:31 IST
SIGEF Brings Inclusion to Davos and a Supportive Vision for a Smarter Future for the World

Sharing the same concerns and goals with the leaders of the global economy who will be gathering in Davos to pave the way "for a Cohesive and Sustainable World," SIGEF by Horyou has opted to showcase its own commitment to sustainability through the organization of a side-event to offer a complementary and supportive inclusive vision for a better world.

Building on its "Together Shaping a Smarter Future" theme, SIGEF will add social innovation and global ethics to the Davos gathering. The event will take place on the morning of the 22nd of January at the Kirchner Museum. It will kick off with a networking breakfast. Four panels will make the program of the event. They will tackle some of the most challenging issues that the global economy is faced with.

Disruptive Technologies, the Future of Finance, the UN Sustainable Development Goals and Women Empowerment are the topics to be debated. "SIGEF has always been tackling the most important global issues and we are thrilled to initiate high-level discussions around them before Davos' qualified audience. In the wake of this new technological age, we aim to contribute to the building of a smarter future for the world as we are bringing together, in their diversity, some of the actors who are leading the positive changes we want to see," says Yonathan Parienti, founder and CEO of Horyou, organizer of SIGEF.

Some of the confirmed SIGEF Speakers include: Ms Karen Wilson, OECD Strategic Partnerships, Ms Katja Iversen, President of Women Deliver, Mr Charles Bendotti, Senior Vice President People & Culture Philip Morris International, Mr Jérôme Perez, Global Head of Sustainability Nespresso, Ms Ann Cairns, Executive Vice Chairman Mastercard, Ms Christine Spite, Tech entrepreneur and WWF Advisor, Dr. Nikolaus S. Lang, Managing Director and Senior Partner at Boston Consulting Group, Mr Xiaochen Zhang, President of FinTech4Good, Mr Adi Mimran, Venture Partner Cyrus AI, Dr Tomabechi, Innovator and Tech entrepreneur, Ms Vera Futorjanski, Innovation Expert and Advisor, Mr Vincent Subilia, Director General, Geneva Chamber of Commerce & Member of the Geneva Parliament, Anna Kletsidou, Head of Social Sustainability & Human Rights at Philip Morris International.

SIGEF in Davos Organizers and Main Sponsors:

Horyou, the Social Network for Social Good 
Philip Morris International
Nespresso 
Horyou Foundation
HoryouToken 
Cognitive Research Labs

More information and registration: www.sigefdavos.com.

About SIGEF:

The Social Innovation and Global Ethics Forum – SIGEF – is an annual International event organized by Horyou, the Social Network for Social Good and Horyou Foundation. Its previous editions were in Geneva in 2014 and 2015, Marrakesh in 2016 (official side event of the United Nations Conference of the Parties – COP22), Astana in 2017 (concurring with the Future Energy International Expo 2017), Singapore in 2018 and Tokyo in 2019. SIGEF stages an exceptional line-up of world-renowned speakers and visionaries, while offering incomparable networking opportunities advocating for Social Impact, and Social Innovation, and advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1077419/SIGEF_Horyou_Kirchner_Museum_Davos.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Three killed in car accident in Kannauj, UP

Three persons, including two women, lost their lives in an accident that took place on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Kannauj, police said on Thursday. The car, in which the three persons were travelling, hit the divider near Faguha Bhattha...

Raut withdraws his remark about Indira Gandhi meeting gangster

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday withdrew his controversial comments wherein he claimed that former prime minister Indira Gandhi met gangster Karim Lala in Mumbai. If someone feels my statement hurt Indira Gandhis image, or someone...

Iran's nuclear enrichment at higher level than before 2015 deal - president

Iran is now enriching more uranium than Tehran did before it agreed to a nuclear deal with world powers in 2015, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday in a televised speech. We are enriching more uranium before the deal was reac...

Euro zone bonds pause after bond sales, US-China trade deal

Most 10-year bond yields in the euro area were a touch higher on Thursday, with German Bund yields just below two-week highs following the signing of an initial U.S.-China trade deal and two days of new bond sales. The easing trade tensions...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020