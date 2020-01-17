Out of thousands of innovators from across the globe, Axiom Exergy captured a place in the 2020 Global Cleantech 100

Axiom Exergy , a technology company that uses Artificial Intelligence to transform the world's thermal systems into intelligent, flexible, and resilient assets, was named a 2020 Global Cleantech 100 company by Cleantech Group.

The 2020 Global Cleantech 100 is the 11th edition of the respected annual guide to the leading companies and themes in sustainable innovation. It features the private, independent and for-profit companies best positioned to contribute to a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient industrial future.

"We are applying AI to the commercial cooling space to provide financial and environmental benefits for our customers including lower energy bills, lower maintenance costs, and reduced greenhouse gas emissions," said Amrit Robbins, CEO of Axiom Exergy. "Customers are clearly excited to deploy our platform, and we are growing fast to keep up with demand."

The list combines Cleantech Group's research data with qualitative judgements from nominations and insight from a global 80-member expert panel of leading investors and executives from corporations and industrials active in technology and innovation scouting. From pioneers and veterans to new entrants, the expert panel broadly represents the global cleantech community and results in a list with a powerful base of respect and support from many important players within the cleantech innovation ecosystem. The Global Cleantech 100 program is sponsored by Chubb .

"It feels right that our first list of the future-defining 2020s, should see a continued strengthening in the representation of truly impactful and necessary innovations to transform our diets, to enable a more renewable-heavy energy system, and to capture and utilize the vast levels of CO2 we have been freely emitting for decades," said Richard Youngman, CEO, Cleantech Group. "Also included in our 2020 list are some big and critical shots at solving global problems – from proving out fusion and next-gen batteries to zero carbon aviation."

For detailed information on Axiom Exergy's outlook as an innovator, visit Cleantech Group's market intelligence platform i3 and search for Axiom Exergy.

Download the report and meet the companies solving our biggest challenges

About Cleantech Group

Cleantech® Group provides research, consulting and events to catalyze opportunities for sustainable growth powered by innovation. At every stage from initial strategy to final deals, we bring corporate change makers, investors, governments and stakeholders from across the ecosystem the access and customized support they need to thrive in a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient future.

The company was established in 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco with a growing international presence in London. Our parent company, Enovation Partners , is based in Chicago.

Media Contact:

Laura Dolby

Cleantech Group

Email: laura.dolby@cleantech.com

About Axiom Exergy

Axiom Exergy uses Artificial Intelligence to transform the world's thermal systems into intelligent, flexible, and resilient assets. Our mission is to create a more sustainable future by improving the way that the world's cooling systems interact with the power grid and the atmosphere.

Axiom Exergy is a technology company based in Richmond, California with investors that include Shell Ventures, Evergy Ventures and Tesla Co-Founder JB Straubel. It was founded in 2015 by Amrit Robbins and Anthony Diamond, both of whom were named to Forbes "30 under 30" list in 2017.

www.axiomexergy.com | @axiomexergy

CONTACTS:



Technica Communications

Tyler Allen

225-205-8107

Email: tyler@technicacommunications.com

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.