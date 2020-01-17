Left Menu
ValueLabs is Appraised at CMMI V2.0-Dev Level 5

  • Hyderabad
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 12:49 IST
  17-01-2020
ValueLabs LLP, a global technology company, has been appraised at Level 5 in the Development Model view of CMMI V2.0. 

Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) is a process level improvement training and appraisal program. This appraisal was performed using the 'Benchmark' appraisal approach prescribed by the CMMI institute, covering new age agile projects at ValueLabs. 

The success of this appraisal can be attributed to excellence in delivery, high levels of quality, productivity, prediction and estimation; leading to best-in-class customer service. Operating in an optimized Level 5 environment, ValueLabs offers fail-proof processes that ensure customer expectations are met, if not exceeded. 

Arjun Rao, Founder & CEO, ValueLabs said, "The CMMI V2.0 appraisal further highlights our capabilities in product development, and the manner in which we deliver best-in-class digital solutions to our customers."

ValueLabs is now one among a very few organizations in the world to have been appraised at this level. Continuous improvements within projects, client accounts and the broader organization have paved the way for this successful appraisal.

About ValueLabs

ValueLabs is a global technology company focused on Product Development, Data Technology and Digital Services. Powered by The Digital Flywheel™, ValueLabs provides end-to-end solutions in the fields of Customer Experience, Data & Analytics, Product Development, and Automation. Over the last 22 years, the company has expanded to 30 locations, 5,500 associates and 150 clients worldwide, and has recorded an industry-leading client Net Promoter Score (NPS) of over 75.

Media Contact:
Bhavana Reddy
bhavana.madadi@valuelabs.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1078433/CMMIDEV_5.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1022046/ValueLabs_LLP_Logo.jpg

