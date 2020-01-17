Mint Hotels Partners With Simplotel to Overhaul E-commerce

Simplotel, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Technology company offering state-of-the-art e-commerce solution for hotels, and Mint Hotels, a chain of over 25 hotels and resorts across various business and leisure destinations in India have partnered to drive a three-fold increase in direct website bookings.

Online is fast becoming the go-to channel for guests to book hotel rooms and industry stats indicate that as many as 40% of all hotel room nights in India are booked online. Mint hotels has witnessed their numbers jump year-over-year. They have an aggressive growth plan and one aspect of that strategy is to drive more bookings through the brand website. As a part of that initiative, Mint Hotels was on the lookout for great technology partners that can help them achieve their goals - and has implemented the Simplotel solution.

Simplotel is the leading hotel e-commerce company powering websites and booking engines for over 2,000 hotels across 17 countries. The last few releases of Simplotel have introduced new OTA-like features for hotel websites to increase visibility, drive more leads, and website bookings. Websites powered by Simplotel, automatically remember the user activity on the hotel website and personalize the hotel website for the customer to make it more relevant for them. Where relevant Simplotel's technology may automatically send out offers to website visitors who do not book - enticing them to come back to the website and make a booking.

Shantanu Chatterjee, Co-Founder at Mint Hotels, said - "Driving website bookings is a key pillar of our growth strategy and we were on the lookout for a partner that really understands hotels and has superior technology to help us realize that vision. After significant evaluation, choosing Simplotel was a no-brainer. What impressed us the most was the technology and hotel e-commerce expertise. We look forward to growing this partnership."

"At Simplotel, we understand that hotels have a pressing need to drive direct website bookings. Driving numbers through the brand website and booking engine is a game of thousand paper cuts - we need to do hundreds of things correctly in technology, content and business strategy to get more people on the website and get them to buy directly with you. We are thrilled to be a part of the e-commerce journey of Mint Hotels," commented Tarun Goyal, Founder, and CEO of Simplotel.

About Simplotel

Simplotel is a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for hotels. As its name suggests, Simplotel's mission is to Simplify the lives of Hoteliers. Headquartered in the Silicon Valley of India - Bangalore, Simplotel's vision is to equip hotels worldwide with technology that helps drive more business and improve guest satisfaction.

Since its foundation in 2013, Simplotel has been growing its number of happy customers every day. Today Simplotel powers over 2,000 hotels across 17 countries.

To learn more, please visit https://www.simplotel.com, mail contact@simplotel.com or call +91-80336-46154.

About Mint Hotels and Resorts

Mint is a pan-India chain of boutique hotels and resorts targeting Business and Retail Travelers in select cities and leisure locations across the country. Mint operates on asset light and full scale model of long term leases with revenue share of hotels and resorts, directly deploying operating, sales and administrative personnel to manage end-to-end process of hospitality management.

Mint Brand was founded in 2015 with a vision to become the most preferred choice of quality seeking and cost conscious travellers in India. In a short span of 4 years, Mint has established itself as a Pan-India Brand with 25 Hotels and ~1000 rooms across key Indian cities of Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Gurugram (Gurgaon), Noida, Bengaluru, Goa, Amritsar and Hyderabad amongst other locations. Mint Team is servicing 300+ Corporates and numerous Retail travellers via its omni-channel sales reach including offline hotel contracting sales team, online distribution through OTAs and direct booking through website.

To learn more or connect with Mint Hotels, please visit our website https://www.staymint.com, email to info@staymint.com or call our Central Reservations Team at +91-93245-04800

