HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories

DEL2 AVI-AI-SEXUAL HARASSMENT Air India reinstates senior pilot found guilty of sexual harassment

New Delhi: A senior Air India pilot who was suspended in May last year after being accused of sexual harassment by a woman colleague was found guilty by an internal committee of the airline but has been reinstated recently, senior officials said.

DEL3 VISVA BHARATI-CISF CISF deployment on campus: Visva Bharati university may drop plan as cost runs high

New Delhi: Visva Bharati University, which had sought CISF deployment on its campus citing security concerns, is likely to drop the plan as the cost for the paramilitary force deployment is too high for the varsity's budget for security.

BOM1 GA-CITIZENSHIP-PROTEST Anti-CAA rally in Goa, BJP dubs it 'desperation of Congress'

Panaji: Hundreds of people protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Goa, even as the ruling BJP dubbed the agitation as "desperation of the Congress" and like-minded people.

BOM2 MH-SHIRDI-BANDH Shirdi bandh: Shops, eateries, local transport shut

Shirdi: Shops, eateries, various other commercial establishments and local transport remained shut in the Shirdi temple town of Maharashtra on Sunday in response to the bandh called over a controversy on the birthplace of 19th century saint Saibaba.

CAL1 JH-NRC-BJP NRC will protect rights of minorities 'taken away' by B'deshi infiltrators: J'khand BJP

Ranchi: The Jharkhand BJP on Sunday said the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will protect the rights of minorities of the country which have been "taken away" by Bangladeshi infiltrators.

FGN5 WEF-CURTAIN RAISER Trump, Merkel and Imran to visit WEF@Davos; Over 100 Indian CEOs too present

Davos: As the rich and powerful from across the globe assemble this week in this Swiss ski resort town to discuss a 'cohesive and sustainable world', over 100 CEOs as also some union ministers and chief ministers from India would also be present alongside filmstar Deepika Padukone and Sadhguru.

SPF11 SPO-WREST-IND Bajrang, Ravi Kumar claim gold medals in Rome Ranking Series

Rome: India's star wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya kicked off the Olympic year in style, winning a gold medal each in their respective weight categories at the Rome Ranking Series here.

