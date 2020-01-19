HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories

Left Menu
  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 12:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 12:30 IST
Following are the top stories at 12:30 PM:

NATION:

DEL2 AVI-AI-SEXUAL HARASSMENT Air India reinstates senior pilot found guilty of sexual harassment

New Delhi: A senior Air India pilot who was suspended in May last year after being accused of sexual harassment by a woman colleague was found guilty by an internal committee of the airline but has been reinstated recently, senior officials said.

DEL3 VISVA BHARATI-CISF CISF deployment on campus: Visva Bharati university may drop plan as cost runs high

New Delhi: Visva Bharati University, which had sought CISF deployment on its campus citing security concerns, is likely to drop the plan as the cost for the paramilitary force deployment is too high for the varsity's budget for security.

BOM1 GA-CITIZENSHIP-PROTEST Anti-CAA rally in Goa, BJP dubs it 'desperation of Congress'

Panaji: Hundreds of people protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Goa, even as the ruling BJP dubbed the agitation as "desperation of the Congress" and like-minded people.

BOM2 MH-SHIRDI-BANDH Shirdi bandh: Shops, eateries, local transport shut

Shirdi: Shops, eateries, various other commercial establishments and local transport remained shut in the Shirdi temple town of Maharashtra on Sunday in response to the bandh called over a controversy on the birthplace of 19th century saint Saibaba.

CAL1 JH-NRC-BJP NRC will protect rights of minorities 'taken away' by B'deshi infiltrators: J'khand BJP

Ranchi: The Jharkhand BJP on Sunday said the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will protect the rights of minorities of the country which have been "taken away" by Bangladeshi infiltrators.

FOREIGN:

FGN5 WEF-CURTAIN RAISER Trump, Merkel and Imran to visit WEF@Davos; Over 100 Indian CEOs too present

Davos: As the rich and powerful from across the globe assemble this week in this Swiss ski resort town to discuss a 'cohesive and sustainable world', over 100 CEOs as also some union ministers and chief ministers from India would also be present alongside filmstar Deepika Padukone and Sadhguru.

SPORTS:

SPF11 SPO-WREST-IND Bajrang, Ravi Kumar claim gold medals in Rome Ranking Series

Rome: India's star wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya kicked off the Olympic year in style, winning a gold medal each in their respective weight categories at the Rome Ranking Series here.

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bru-Reang agreement reflects country's foresight about national security: Swaraj Kaushal

The Bru-Reang agreement to settle around 34,000 Bru-Reang refugees in Tripura reflects the countrys foresight about national security, said former Mizoram Governor Swaraj Kaushal on Sunday. The Bru-Reang agreement reflects the countrys fore...

Bar Refaeli welcomes third child with husband Adi Ezra

Supermodel Bar Refaeli and husband Adi Ezra have become parents to their third child. The 34-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Saturday to announce that she has given birth to her third kid.This is what real GLAM looks like. Third ba...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Top 25 roundup No. 11 Louisville upsets No. 3 DukeDavid Johnson scored 19 points as No. 11 Louisville withstood a charge from third-ranked Duke and pulled out a 79-73 road victory Saturd...

Reliance outpaces industry in petrol, diesel sales from its outlets

Reliance Industries Ltd RIL has outpaced the industry in clocking double-digit sales growth in petrol and diesel from its nearly 1,400-odd petrol pumps in the third quarter ended December 31, 2019. In an investor presentation post announcin...
