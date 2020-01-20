Left Menu
Development News Edition

Enhanced security at WEF as world leaders set to arrive in midst of demonstartions

Enhanced security at WEF as world leaders set to arrive in midst of demonstartions

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Extra security measures were adopted by authorities as protesters marched towards the World Economic Forum venue.
  • Some 130 attendees 'protected under international law' are set to reach Davos gathering in upcoming hours.
  • Climate activists who joined the protests say that world leaders 'haven't done anything' in the last 50 years.

Hundreds of disgruntled protesters against the elite World Economic Forum are marching through the Alpine snows toward its annual gathering in Davos, as officials on Monday detailed extra security measures like vehicle checks and webcam shutdowns with US President Donald Trump and other notables set to arrive. Zurich regional police said some 130 attendees who are "protected under international law" - including royalty, presidents and prime ministers - were expected to pass through toward the Davos gathering from Tuesday to Friday.

All told, nearly 3,000 leaders from civil society, business, politics and elsewhere from 118 countries are expected as the Forum marks its 50th year. Protesters with the "Strike-WEF" collective, who began marching toward Davos on Sunday, have taken issue with one security measure: An order from regional police that no more than 300 people can attend a planned protest near the town hall.

Authorities insist the square is too small to hold more people. They call such limits anti-democratic. "When they can have space for 3,000 people - the majority of who are the richest people on the planet - but for only 300 among the 99 percent of the rest of us, it's a joke," said Payal Parekh, a spokeswoman for the collective.

Members of the group and its supporters - some dressed in get-ups like Ronald McDonald outfits - were marching toward Davos but have been barred from the main roads to get there. "There are ways to get to Davos," she said. "We are creative and flexible."

Rosalina Mueller, a spokeswoman for the Young Socialists that is helping organize the demonstration in Davos, applauded the idea of having leaders come together, but said they'd failed to help the world over the last half-century. "They say they want to make the world better, but for 50 years they haven't done anything," she said.

Forum organizers have pointed to scores of initiatives like planting trees, enlisting businesses in advocacy programs, and rallying thousands of promising youths to help their communities in scores of countries around the world.

The Swiss national authorities were restricting airspace and have authorized up to 5,000 troops to take part in enhanced security. Authorities and Forum organizers have set aside a budget of USD 9 million for extra security measures during the event.

Zurich authorities were boosting security checks of people and vehicles and advising Zurich airport visitors to use public transport for Trump's expected arrival on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Much work remains in Colombia's fight against coca cultivation, Pompeo says

Much remains to be done in Colombias fight against cultivation of coca, the base ingredient in cocaine, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a visit to Bogota on Monday. The Andean country has come under repeated pressur...

Petition in SC seeks direction to open Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday seeking directions to the police to open Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch, which has been closed since December 15 due to ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA. The p...

CAA unconstitutional, arguing against it in SC; assembly resolutions valid: Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday dismissed suggestions that there was a change in his stance on the amended Citizenship Act, saying it is unconstitutional, he is arguing against it in the Supreme Court and state assembly resolut...

Report: Weaver replaces Crennel as Texans defensive coordinator

The Houston Texans replaced defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel with defensive line coach Anthony Weaver, multiple outlets reported Monday. The 72-year-old Crennel has been on head coach Bill OBriens staff since 2014 and has coached in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020