ZTE and MTN launch the first 5G SA network in East Africa

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Kampala
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 07:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 07:50 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK/000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced that ZTE and MTN Uganda have jointly launched the first 5G SA network in East Africa, demonstrating 5G use cases at an event themed "Experience the Future Together", taking place in the Nyonyi Garden, Kampala, Uganda.

ZTE and MTN Uganda have showcased a high-speed 5G SA network under the 60 MHz spectrum bandwidth with an actual rate of more than 1.494 Gbps, which can support a variety of applications, such as Gigabit without Fiber Connectivity, Cloud XR, ultra-HD live broadcast, automatic driving and remote surgery.

It is the first 5G SA network in East Africa. Its deployment and operation adopt ZTE's end-to-end 5G equipment, including Common Core, to achieve the complete separation of the signaling plane and the data plane without relying on the existing LTE core network EPC. Furthermore, the network can further support typical 5G applications, including uRLLC and mMTC, through smooth upgrade.

Underpinned by the SA 5G network, the demonstration also featured the real-time communication of an on-site fixed-wireless access network, bionic robot, Cloud VR and other vertical industries, fully showcasing the 5G network's capability as the foundation of an intelligent society as well as ZTE and MTN's commitment to exploring 5G development in Africa.

In addition, ZTE also presented its end-to-end commercialized 5G solutions, including the 5G Common Core, Beyond 100G Transmission, 5G Flexhaul, 5G New Radio and Big Video, as well as its 5G terminal devices, such as Axon 10 Pro 5G smartphones, 5G indoor and outdoor routers.

"ZTE is very keen on sharing new technologies with MTN," said Bill Yi, Vice President at ZTE. "We have been constantly enhancing our 5G capabilities and have become a core supplier of end-to-end solutions in the global ICT industry."

As South Africa's largest telecom operator and the largest multinational telecom company in Africa, MTN Group is currently operating in 21 countries in Africa and the Middle East. To date, the number of MTN users has exceeded 230 million. ZTE has been a partner of MTN since 2009, involving the fields of wireless, core network, transmission, energy infrastructure, terminals, and O&M services. ZTE has collaborated with the 11 branches of MTN in different projects.

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, operators, companies and public sector customers. As a part of ZTE's strategy, the company is committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE sells its products and services in more than 160 countries.

To date, ZTE has obtained 35 commercial 5G contracts in major markets, such as Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA). ZTE commits 10 percent of its annual revenues to research and development and takes leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations.

